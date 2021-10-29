10 best probiotics for men and their benefits in 2021





I don’t mean to alarm you, but right now your body is full of bacteria. This is actually a good thing. Our bodies contain a microbiome, an ecosystem made up of billions of microorganisms like bacteria that help balance our gut, maintain homeostasis, and even protect our skin. In short: bacteria are very important for the overall health and functioning of our body. That’s why you’ve probably seen probiotic supplements floating on the shelves of your drugstore or grocery store. Although research is still ongoing, it has been discovered that certain bacteria can have health benefits such as controlling digestive problems, improving brain function, supporting the immune system, and more. Fermented foods like sauerkraut and yogurt are natural sources of these beneficial probiotics, but unless you’re eating gallons of yogurt a day, you may want to consider giving your microbiome a boost by taking a probiotic supplement. FOLLOWING: The Most Effective Skin Care Products For Men Most of the probiotic supplements you see target gut issues like digestion, constipation, diarrhea, and IBS. That’s because the lion’s share of studies are on bacteria that have been shown to live in the gut and help it work. You don’t even have to have these specific issues to see a benefit from a probiotic – they can also just help everything go well. And beyond the gut, emerging research has shown that probiotics can benefit men in several ways. They help support the immune system, improve brain function by helping convert fiber to short chain fatty acids, support heart function by lowering bad cholesterol and raising good cholesterol, reducing inflammation throughout the body and maybe even help you lose weight. So it’s no surprise that probiotics are everywhere, but before you get to the first one you see, there are a few things you should know. Probiotics are measured in colony forming units (CFU) and higher doses have been shown to have a better effect. But, specific dose recommendations have yet to be determined – it depends mainly on the type of bacteria, as some have shown an effect as low as 1 billion CFUs and some require much more. It is generally recommended to lean towards a higher dose, especially if there is a variety of probiotics in the supplement. The more the merrier when it comes to your microbiome! There is also a difference between prebiotics (the foods bacteria eat), probiotics (beneficial bacteria), and postbiotics (compounds created by probiotic activity). You’ll see prebiotics and probiotics together more often, as prebiotics help maintain bacteria once they enter your gut and help them thrive. Finally, some probiotics must be stored in the refrigerator to ensure their freshness, however freestanding supplements are becoming increasingly popular for convenience. Neither is necessarily better than the other, but be sure to read the directions for which one you choose. And if you’re having trouble choosing a supplement, start with this list of the best probiotics for men – we won’t steer you wrong.

1 Prebiotic + Probiotic Vegan Gut Microbiome Supplement This once-daily capsule delivers 15 billion CFU per dose into your intestines where they can work by balancing your system and helping relieve bloating and IBS (this is the Bacillus coagulans in the formula that targets intestinal issues) . And unlike some other probiotics, it also contains prebiotics, the food bacteria eat, to help them thrive. 2 HUM Gut Instinct – 25 Billion CFU for Skin Beauty & Gut Support Vegan Probiotics (30 Vegetarian Capsules) This supplement contains 10 strains of gut healthy bacteria that help reduce bloating, stay more regular, balance your gastrointestinal system, and possibly boost immunity. Take one capsule a day and you will get 25 billion CFUs each time. 3 DS-01 ™ Daily Synbiotic The 24 strains of bacteria in each dose of this daily supplement, of course, help with intestinal and digestive issues, but can also improve cardiovascular function and even help your skin stay clear, making it an ideal option for the whole body. Subscription refills ensure you never forget to stop by the store to restock. 4 Culturelle Daily Probiotic, Digestive Health Capsules, Most Clinically Studied Probiotic Strain, Proven to Support Digestive and Immune Health, 30 units This supplement contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, one of the most scientifically proven probiotics, which has been shown in clinical studies to improve and balance gut health. Not only does this help your digestive system work better overall, it also helps reduce bloating, gas, and other common, but embarrassing, bowel issues. 5 Probulin Total Care Probiotic – 30 Capsules Not only does this potent supplement contain 15 strains of probiotics and 20 billion CFU, it also includes prebiotics and postbiotics, compounds created by probiotic activity that help balance your gut. It’s a well-rounded option for improving your gut biome quickly and efficiently. Following: 17 subscription boxes for men 6 OLLY Probiotic Gummy Immune and Digestive Support, 1 Billion CFU, Chewable Probiotic Supplement, Tropical Mango (25 Day Supply) – 50 units If you don’t like pills, try a candy instead. These gummies aren’t as potent as a pill, but they still contain over a billion CFU of Bacillus coagulans, which has been shown to help improve your gut biome and balance problems. gastrointestinal. Two gummies a day may be enough to keep you from bloating. 7 Probiotics by Ancient Nutrition, SBO Probiotics Ultimate 50 billion CFU * / serving, Digestive and Immune Support, Gluten Free, Ancient Superfood Blend, 60 Softgels The most potent probiotic on this list, each dose of this supplement contains an incredible 50 billion CFUs of some of the most studied probiotics to give your gut and immune system the support they need to function effectively. 8 Multi-strain probiotics Start with probiotics which contain 8 billion CFU from 12 strains of probiotics that will help balance your gut and keep things regular. Then move on to organized packs of other vitamins and supplements based on your specific needs. 9 Hyperbiotics Pro-Men Probiotic | Urinary and prostatic probiotics | Digestive health, immune support supplement | Stable shelf life 15 times more survivability than capsules, 30 units Of course, this daily probiotic supplement helps with common issues like gut health and digestion, but it’s designed for men because it also contains the phytosome of curcumin, an antioxidant found in turmeric, which helps regulate blood pressure. inflammation in the body and possibly to solve prostate problems. ten Klaire Labs Ther-Biotic Complete – 25 Billion CFU Probiotic Supplement – Gut Health, Digestive and Immune Support – Hypoallergenic Probiotics for Men and Women – Clean + Dairy Free (120 Capsules) Unlike others on this list, this probiotic must be refrigerated to preserve the effectiveness of the 25 billion CFU of probiotics. It’s a small price to pay for the potency of these strains which can help with everything from gut and digestion issues to immune function. Garrett munce

Garrett munce

Garrett Munce writes about men's styling and grooming.

