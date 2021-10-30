2nd STREET USA, Inc., has opened its tenth store in the United States! This store opens on Haight Street in San Francisco, California on October 30, 2021





NAGOYA, Japan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – 2nd STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), will open its tenth store, 2nd STREET Haight St., on Haight Street in San Francisco, California on October 30, 2021. 2nd STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. The first US store opened in Melrose, Los Angeles County, California in January 2018. This has grown to nine stores primarily in Los Angeles, California and New York, New York, with 2nd STREET Haight St. to become its tenth store in the United States. 2nd STREET Haight St. will offer a total of approximately 8,000 items of clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories for men and women, including a rich selection of items from Japanese designer brands, internationally renowned luxury brands. , as well as a wide variety of American products and European designer brands. This store is located in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco, considered the birthplace of hippie culture, and is nestled among other second-hand clothing stores and trendy accessory stores. The area is popular as a tourist destination with both tourists and locals coming to shop here. In Japan, GEO Holdings, the parent company of 2nd STREET USA, Inc., has more than 2,000 EC stores and stores, including GEO Shops, which rents DVDs and CDs and also buys and sells video games, and 2ND STREET, which buys and manages sales of a full selection of used products, including clothing, furniture and appliances. From January 2018, the first 2ND STREET stores outside of Japan started opening in the United States, Malaysia and Taiwan. 2nd STREET USA, Inc. plans to open stores in Santa Monica, California, SoHo, NY and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during this period and will continue to expand into other stores. About 2nd STREET Haight St: Address: 1560 Haight Street San Francisco, California, 94117 Business hours: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, 365 days a year Total floor area: 2,135 square feet Available products: a total of about 8,000 items of clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and other fashion items 2nd STREET USA, Inc .: Address: 1679 S. Dupont Road, Suite 100, Dover, DE, 19901 Capitalization: 3,000,000 USD Established date: November 19, 2015 Executive director: Masahiro kikuchi Company Description : Reuse company in the United States GEO Holdings GEO Holdings is a retail company, listed in the First Division of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with annual sales of 300 billion yen. It operates over 2,000 EC stores and stores in a wide variety of shopping formats, including GEO stores which rent DVDs and CDs and also buy and sell video games, 2ND STREET stores which operate a full selection of clothing. , used furniture and appliances. , as well as bargain stores and discount stationery stores.



See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

