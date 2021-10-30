Adam Lippes on what it feels like to dress the First Lady





New York designer Adam Lippes was in a hotel room in Washington, DC early this morning, drinking coffee and browsing the information on his phone, when he saw his own navy suit on the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden as she shakes hands with Pope Francis in the Vatican. “I’m not an emotional guy, and I was really emotional this morning,” he told Bazaar.com on a phone call. “In fashion, we put so much love into what we do, and the first lady wears us when she could wear any great designer – there are so many good things out there – it’s really moving.” Franco OrigliaGetty Images The First Lady and President Joe Biden met with the Pope to kick off their trip to Europe, which so far is only the second overseas tour of Biden’s presidency. The moment had special historical significance; it has been more than half a century since the last time the American Catholic president sat down with the head of the Catholic Church in the Vatican. For the occasion, Dr Biden wore a navy blue textured sheath dress by Lippes with a matching blazer over it, as well as a pair of navy Marion Park heels. On her hair, she pinned a black lace mantilla by Gigi Burris, in line with which obliges women to cover their heads when they meet the Pope. Vatican Pool The dress is typical of the taste of the First Lady, which tends towards the sophisticated but the classic – a description that could equally well apply to Lippes, specialist in understated luxury. He learned the trade at Ralph Lauren, spent years at Oscar de la Renta and launched his own line in 2013. His pieces are elegant, emphasizing quality over extravagance. This is the sort of thing you might choose to meet the Queen for tea, as the First Lady did in June when she first wore the Lippes brand. Pool / Max Momby Dr Biden wore the navy suit all day Friday, going from the Vatican to a cafe with Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, for a glass of wine. “The first lady surprised me with the way she organizes things herself,” says Lippes. “What I respect so much is how much she has re-worn things. This is how people live! They don’t get their hair done from head to toe four times a day, and they don’t need to be. I really think she made her own choices, as she should – it’s Dr. Biden, after all. Dr Jill Biden meets Brigitte Macron in Rome. Alessandra tarantino Indeed, the First Lady said that she doesn’t work with a stylist. She also made it clear that she knew her support could be a game-changer for a brand, adding “I like to choose from a diverse group of designers.” She is used to representing smaller designers and brands, including New York labels Brandon Maxwell and Markarian, which she chose for the grand opening. “It’s so important,” Lippes says. “Getting the First Lady to wear American brands that people maybe aren’t as exposed to is incredible for our industry. Well done to that. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose with the Pope and other dignitaries. Vatican Pool This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

