Amazon driver fired after video shows woman in short dress emerging from back of van
“By giving him the main delivery?” Amazon driver fired after video shows woman in little black dress emerging from the back of her parked delivery van
- Amazon delivery boy fired after video was released showing woman leaving the back of her van in Tampa, Florida
- The video, which was shot in June and recently posted on TikTok, showed the man in the blue jacket holding the door open for a woman in a skimpy black dress
- Amazon confirmed the man no longer worked for the company and did not allow “unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles”
Now it’s fast delivery!
An Amazon delivery driver in Tampa, Florida was filmed letting a scantily clad woman exit the back of his work van and has since been fired.
The video, shot in June and posted on TikTok earlier this week, shows an unidentified woman in a little black dress with her phone tucked into the cleavage jumping out of the back of the van as a delivery man dressed in her blue vest holds the door open for her. The woman appears to be barefoot.
An Amazon delivery driver (pictured wearing a blue vest) can be seen holding the back door open for a woman as she exits from the back of the van. Amazon said the man no longer worked for the company
In a recently released video, an unidentified woman was seen exiting the back of an Amazon delivery driver’s van in Tampa, Fla. In June.
A representative of the company said TMZ that the driver’s actions “do not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers”.
“Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” the company told TMZ.
Meanwhile, social media users are fully enjoying the video, poking fun at Amazon’s ‘Prime’ service and the current state of slow delivery times as the holidays approach.
“He was just giving her the main delivery!” One user wrote.
Another mocked the slowness of delivery services lately, writing, “So that’s why my packages always end up late.”
Someone even made fun of the fact that Amazon monopolizes several industries, including its Amazon Fresh grocery service and its Prime Video streaming platform, among others.
Social media users had a hazy day joking about her “top notch delivery” and that her package was in fact “estimated to be delivered within 8-9 months.”
Amazon said it does not allow “unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles”
“Amazon is taking over all industries,” the user wrote.
Most on Twitter jumped at the chance to mention that her “real package” wouldn’t arrive for eight to nine months.
“His package should be delivered in 8-9 months,” wrote one Twitter user.
The TikTok video, shot by Dylan Hook and posted by his brother Patrick, racked up more than 11 million views and nearly 25,000 comments on Friday.
DailyMail.com has contacted Amazon for comment.
