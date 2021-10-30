Amazon driver fired after video shows woman in short dress emerging from back of van

Now it’s fast delivery!

An Amazon delivery driver in Tampa, Florida was filmed letting a scantily clad woman exit the back of his work van and has since been fired.

The video, shot in June and posted on TikTok earlier this week, shows an unidentified woman in a little black dress with her phone tucked into the cleavage jumping out of the back of the van as a delivery man dressed in her blue vest holds the door open for her. The woman appears to be barefoot.

A representative of the company said TMZ that the driver’s actions “do not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers”.

“Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” the company told TMZ.

Meanwhile, social media users are fully enjoying the video, poking fun at Amazon’s ‘Prime’ service and the current state of slow delivery times as the holidays approach.

“He was just giving her the main delivery!” One user wrote.

Another mocked the slowness of delivery services lately, writing, “So that’s why my packages always end up late.”

Someone even made fun of the fact that Amazon monopolizes several industries, including its Amazon Fresh grocery service and its Prime Video streaming platform, among others.

Social media users had a hazy day joking about her “top notch delivery” and that her package was in fact “estimated to be delivered within 8-9 months.”

Amazon said it does not allow “unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles”

“Amazon is taking over all industries,” the user wrote.

Most on Twitter jumped at the chance to mention that her “real package” wouldn’t arrive for eight to nine months.

“His package should be delivered in 8-9 months,” wrote one Twitter user.

The TikTok video, shot by Dylan Hook and posted by his brother Patrick, racked up more than 11 million views and nearly 25,000 comments on Friday.

