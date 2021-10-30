Checkerboard prints are everywhere, some legal wrangling, included

Checkerboard prints are everywhere again, Wall Street Journal fashion editor Jacob Gallagher wrote recently, noting that if they remind you of surrealism, 70s ska bands or [Fast Times at Ridgemont High character] Jeff Spicolis Vans, graphic grid prints are back, with luxury titan Louis Vuitton and budding young brands pushing the pattern as a nod to the enduring appeal of eye-catching print. Look beyond the onslaught of plaid items, from Vans sneakers and Clare V bob hats to JW Anderson vests and Louis Vuitton bags that have found their way onto catwalks and brands’ e-commerce sites, and you will see that these printouts are currently at the center of a number of notable legal battles, in which brands are claiming rights to certain versions of the ubiquitous model for use in connection with certain goods / services.

One of those battles between Nike and Vans in light of the latter’s attempt to record various iterations of the checkerboard print he began displaying on slip-on sneakers in the 1970s with the US Office. patents and trademarks (USPTO). Both sides spat at least in 2019 when Nike initiated opposition proceedings to block the registration of a Vans trademark which consists of a non-repeating checkerboard pattern consisting of three rows arranged in a rectangular fashion, the top rows and bottom consisting of four shadow squares and three unshaded squares, and the middle row consisting of three shadow squares and four unshaded squares for use on clothing.

Nike argued in the December 2019 Notice of Objection that it had filed with the USPTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) that the checkerboard pattern registration of Vans would not only be inappropriate because the mark is a design element that is merely decorative or ornamental when used in connection with clothing that consumers do not perceive to have source identifying meaning, but a record would damage and hurt [Nike] preventing [its] (and audiences) the ability to use common design elements that he has used for a long time.

A number of branded designs from Vans

Barely a theoretical issue, Nike argued that it sells clothing products that feature checkerboard patterns of different sizes, shapes and colors placed in various places on shirts and pants, such as the front, side, the back and inside of these since at least the 1980s. And that’s not alone; Nike argued that there was no shortage of other brands that have also used and continue to use checkerboard prints on their offerings.

In this context, Nike asserted that Vans’ attempt to widely register the garment-related checkerboard designs through a number of registration applications it filed with the USPTO from November 2018 demonstrates the intention of skatewear brands to hamper the ability of others to use checkerboard patterns in relation to clothing.

As of this week, that opposition is still ongoing and, in fact, Nike’s lawyer is seeking to consolidate it with the additional proceedings it has since initiated. Turns out, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear titan didn’t stop after filing December 2019 opposition to Vans; he filed a further opposition to block the registration of a separate Vans checkerboard mark for use on clothing and socks that spring. And in April 2020 and March 2021, respectively, after the USPTO agreed to register two of Vans’ checkerboard marks, Nike initiated cancellation proceedings, asking the TTAB to revoke the registrations.

At the heart of these separate (but largely similar) procedures is Nike’s argument that each variation of [Vans] the checkerboard pattern is: (1) ornamental and does not function as a trademark, and / or (2) is not distinctive and incapable of acquiring distinctiveness and, therefore, should not be registered as a Mark.

Battles on Checkerboard

Meanwhile, in a series of separate battles for a checkered print, Louis Vuitton has repeatedly faced a rollback of its rights in its Damier pattern, with the French fashion house recently suffering a setback in the last round of d ‘a fight with Kanbe Prayer Beads. Co. on the plaid print, according to the Osaka-based brand lawyer Masaki Mikami. In order to prevent Louis Vuitton, which has maintained the trademark registration in Japan for its Damier print intended for use on leather goods since 2008, from alleging trademark infringement and obtaining indisputable status, Kanbe Prayer Beads requested an advisory opinion from the Japanese Patent Office, by Mikami, and the JPO subsequently asserted (in a non-binding opinion) that Louis Vuittons Damier is unenforceable against the Kyoto-based company.

The basis for the conclusion of the JPOs? Article 26 (1) (vi) of the Japanese Trademark Law, which provides for trademark rights, is not enforceable against any sign that consumers are unable to recognize as a source indicator. of the goods or services in question.

Damier Azur by Louis Vuitton

Before that, the Louis Vuittons Damier print was at the center of a bigger and longer case, centered on its white and gray Damier Azur brand in the European Union, which began in June 2015, seven years after registration. of the brand. with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in class 18, when an individual by the name of Norbert Wisniewski sought to invalidate the Louis Vuitton trademark, arguing that the checkered print had failed not the distinctiveness necessary to function as a trademark (i.e. to identify the unique source of the goods on which it appears).

Following proceedings before EUIPO and its Board of Appeal, both on Wisniewski’s side, Louis Vuitton appealed, arguing that the Board of Appeal had misjudged the intrinsic distinctive character of the mark, while at the same time having also erred in its assessment of acquired distinctive character. Among other things, the Louis Vuitton legal team argued that the evidence provided by Wisniewski to support the invalidation of his registration was scarce and lacking probative value. (Louis Vuitton, on the other hand, has filed extensive evidence with the Board of Appeal to demonstrate the secondary meaning associated with its trademark in each of the EU member states.)

In a June 2020 decision, the EU General Court sided with Louis Vuitton, in part, and against him, in part. According to a panel of 3 judges, Louis Vuitton’s Damier en damier mark is not an inherently distinctive indicator of the source, as it is a basic and run-of-the-mill model that does not deviate significantly from the norm or customs of the sector ”, and thus constitutes a basic element. and banal model. However, the court also claimed that the Board of Appeal had only considered a small part of the evidence provided by Louis Vuitton to show that its mark has acquired distinctiveness in the EU (i.e. say that consumers have come to associate the motif with a single source), thus opening the door to a finding in its favor.

Here are some key takeaways from the Tribunal’s decision on construction and demonstration of secondary meaning: (1) the burden of proving distinctiveness acquired through use lies with the trademark owner; (2) the use made of the mark must come from a specific enterprise; (3) a variety of factors determining the use of the mark must be taken into account (i.e. market share, extent and geography of use, marketing expenditure, etc. ); (4) distinctiveness can be achieved by using the mark in conjunction with another registered mark; and (5) the mark must be distinctive throughout the European Union.

The final result for Louis Vuittons Damier Azur has yet to be seen. The general court ruling, however, was widely seen as highlighting the challenges faced by trademark owners that consist of fairly basic or common models, such as Fieldfishers. Amy Reynolds said so at the time, noting that there is a high risk that these types of marks will be considered to lack inherent distinctiveness, which means that it is generally necessary to demonstrate acquired distinctiveness through widespread and consistent use in order to ‘getting (and maintaining) registrations for these brands, something brands at all levels should keep in mind.