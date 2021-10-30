Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian poses in red latex dress and shows off Travis Barker’s engagement ring
Kourtney kardashian continues to celebrate the rosiest things in life as a newly engaged woman!
The reality TV star, 42, posted a stunning collection of images to her Instagram account on Thursday, topping with a selfie in which she was dressed in a sexy red vinyl dress.
Kardashian’s outfit featured a delicate sheen and crossed straps, contrasting with her shorter black hair.
The rest of the images picked up on the same color pattern, including another look at her fiance’s ring Travis Barker was introduced to her when they got engaged last week.
Kardashian also made sure to include another image of the sumptuous display of roses that surrounded them for their magical moment.
Kourtney Kardashian / instagram (2)
A photo of a pink sunset revealed what appeared to be Kardashian’s two youngest children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with her ex Scott disick. (The couple also share their 11-year-old son Mason.)
Other images included a red Chanel sweater and a matching Mickey Mouse Marc Jacobs top, red peppers at a farmers market, and a black-and-white photo in a book set on glowing rose petals.
The founder of Poosh captioned the gallery with a single emoji for a rose.
The Kardashians’ older sister said “yes” to Blink-182’s Barker, 45, on Oct. 17 in an exaggerated seaside proposal.
Barker proposed at a beachfront hotel in Montecito, California. The musician knelt beside an elaborate flower arrangement and candles in the sand before asking the question.
This marks Kardashian’s first engagement, as Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna moakler from 2004 to 2008.
He shares daughter-in-law Atiana, 22, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler.
