A change in your squats can oversize your legs

The humble squat, or more specifically, in the case of this article, the barbell back squat, is one of the best muscle-building moves ever for your legs. A compound move, it targets multiple muscle groups in one shot, including the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, as well as the core and back muscles, which work to keep your torso straight during the move.

Simply put, the barbell back squat should be a part of everyone’s daily leg routine. Because we all know you should never skip leg day, right?

But what if you were told there was a slight variation in the back squat that could see your fat legs turn into huge legs? You may already be familiar with some common variations, such as the front squat, split squat, and goblet squat, but this new variation that caught our attention just might blow them out of the water.

Proposed by Dr Joël Seedman, a physical trainer and owner of Advanced human performance which works with some of America’s top NFL athletes, the BANA 2: 1 Lunge to Squat might be the secret leg exercise that was missing from your workout routine.

You may not be familiar with the BANA technique, and there is a lot to be learned from it. Fortunately, Joel is on hand to explain it in detail.

“BANA stands for Bilateral Assisted Negative Accentuated, or basically Up with 2, Down with 1 (BANA 2: 1). This allows the individual to perform an eccentric overload on his own without the assistance of an observer.

Eccentric overload, for the uninitiated, is where the force applied during the eccentric phase of movement (lengthening the muscle) is greater than the concentric phase (shortening of movement).

In the case of the lunge squat proposed by Dr. Seedman, “what you are essentially doing is performing the concentric phase of the lift with 2 limbs (squatting position) and the eccentric phase with 1 limb (standing position). slot), thus providing greater eccentric overload during this eccentric or negative moment.

There is plenty of evidence to suggest that eccentric overload can be an incredibly effective tool in helping build muscle size and strength, as well as minimizing or reducing injury.

For Dr. Seedman’s BANA 2: 1 Lunge to Squat, you should also incorporate the “Biomechanical Reps Protocol (similar to biomechanical drop sets, only adjustment occurs at mid-rep rather than mid-set)”.

We believe this refers to the fact that when lowering the bar to the lunge position, the weight of the bar is taken off your shoulders by means of two bars. You then need to get into a squatting position to push up.

It’s the lowering motion, in a lunge position, that will really help maximize your leg size since one leg is primarily responsible for keeping the weight off the bar. The upward movement, which you need to perform as explosively as possible, will help improve strength. Work in perfect harmony.

Dr Seedman adds, “Most weightlifters can take 25-35% more total load on traditional bilateral squats and deadlifts, compared to their counterparts in the split and crutch position. Simply adjusting the position at mid-performance allows us to dictate the degree of overload.

It might sound confusing, so it’s probably best to just watch the video above before rereading the explanation.

Then try to incorporate them into your next leg routine, performing 2-3 sets with just 3-4 reps per leg. Oversized legs await you.

