The biggest mergers and acquisitions deals in the footwear and fashion industry in 2021

While many potential acquirers remained on the sidelines during the height of the pandemic, the M&A market heated up in 2021, with strong brands and retailers expanding their reach in fast-growing markets.

Much of the action centered around the athletic lifestyle and recreation spaces.

More New Shoes

In the case of Wolverine World Wide Inc., acquire Sweaty Betty gave the shoe giant a stake in the fast-growing and competitive women’s sportswear category, which is led by high-growth brands like Lululemon.

No deal generates more buzz than the upcoming acquisition of Reebok by Authentic Brand Groups for $ 2.1 billion. (It’s slated to go official in Q1 2022.) Here are other M&A negotiators making waves. Check back for more updates.

BBC International

When the bankrupt Sequential Brands Group sought to get rid of its Heelys brand in April, there was only one natural focus, the BBC. The company has been a Sequentials license partner since 2013, and now President Seth Campbell and CEO Josue Solano are looking to take it to the next level, as the company is also fueling big wins with Champion and integrating its new license with Lands End.

Elan Polo

The bankrupt Sequential Brands group continued its wave of divestment and sold its 65% stake in skate player DVS Footwear to Elan Polo.

Walk-in locker

As it continues to capitalize on the sport’s boom within its core business, industry mainstay Foot Locker Inc., led by CEO Dick Johnson, has made some big purchases to expand its reach. The retailer made two power moves in August when it revealed plans to acquire community channel WSS for $ 750 million and high-end Japanese player Atmos for $ 360 million.

Universal Galaxy

At the end of October, Galaxy Universal LLC announced the acquisition of Sequentials’ active brand portfolio, which includes the And1, Avia, Gaiam and SPRI brands. The deal, valued at nearly $ 330 million, is expected to close by mid-November and is subject to court approval.

JD Sports

British giant JD Sports does not hesitate to talk about its intentions to be a major player in America. The company, which has run Finish Line since 2018, kicked off 2021 with its acquisition of Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC in a deal worth approximately $ 495 million. This follows his $ 325 million purchase at Shoe Palace.

Lanvin Group

The newly renamed Lanvin group strengthened its positions in luxury goods with its second Italian acquisition, seizing footwear specialist Sergio Rossi and planning an expansion in Asia. Its portfolio now includes French house Lanvin, Austrian hosiery specialist Wolford, Italian menswear company Caruso and American fashion label St. John.

Launch Capital

Lancer privatized Iconix Brand Group in a cash deal for $ 3.15 a share, totaling $ 585 million, including debt. Iconix owns Starter, Candies, London Fog, Umbro, Zoo York, Ocean Pacific and other brands.

L Catterton

Birkenstock sold a majority stake to the French-American private equity firm L Catterton and to an affiliate, Financire Agache, an investment firm of the Bernard Arnaults family. For weeks, Birkenstock was in exclusive talks with L Catterton, and the deal reportedly valued the company at € 4 billion, or around $ 4.8 billion.

Nike

As it continues to power digital and DTC, Nike Inc. has acquired the Datalogue data integration platform. Founded in 2016, proprietary machine learning technology automates data preparation and integration. Nike now has the ability to integrate data from all sources, including its application ecosystem, supply chain and corporate data.

Nordstrom

The 120-year-old retailer has redefined the idea of ​​partnership and one of its most original initiatives this year has been to acquire a minority stake in Topshop brands through an expanded partnership with London-based Asos. Now, the department store is looking to take the Topshop brands to the next level, both in-store and online, and to grow its presence with other Asos brands as well.

Rocky Marks

The Ohio boot maker made a notable purchase with its acquisition of the performance and lifestyle business of Honeywell International Inc. for $ 230 million. Today, under its umbrella is the Original Muck Boot Company, as well as the boot brands Xtratuf, Servus, Neos and Ranger.

Wolverine around the world

In a pivotal year for Wolverine, the company bought out fitness lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty in a cash deal worth around $ 410 million. The move represents Wolverines’ commitment to e-commerce, a priority for Brendan Hoffman, who is expected to assume the role of CEO from longtime leader Blake Krueger at the end of the year. It also gives Wolverine a stake in the rapidly growing and competitive women’s sportswear category.

What else were they looking at:

ABG and Reebok: When Reebok officially becomes part of ABG’s rapidly growing portfolio early next year, where will the legendary brand go?

Square & Afterpay: In the booming buy-now-pay-ulter space, Square is expected to officially integrate Afterpay under its umbrella in Q1 2022.

Jessica Simpson: The celebrity fashion mogul is conclude an agreement to buy its brand from Sequential Brands.