NHL Weekend Pick: Capitals Dominantly Win, Stars Protect Home Ice

Greetings hockey fans, it’s been another crazy week on the ice. There have been several outperforming teams as well as some Stanley Cup contenders who have had their fair share of struggles.

The Calgary Flames were one of the most impressive teams in the league early in the season. After losing their first two games of the season, the Flames went 5-0 on their five-game road trip and won four of those games by multiple goals. Goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom lost the lead with a 1.59 goals-against average, which is good for the league’s fourth-place finish. Markstrom was a brick wall against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday as he stopped 45 shots in a 4-0 shutout win.

It’s a somewhat surprising start considering the Flames missed the playoffs last season. On top of that, the Flames haven’t really done much to change their roster during the offseason. However, if the offense continues to produce and Markstrom maintains that pace in goal, the Flames can certainly be a playoff team in the 2021-22 season.

While the Flames weren’t in action on Friday, there are a few games that can get us some money. Let us come to the pickaxes.

All Eastern Time and All Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

The hot ticket

Getty Images



Coyotes at the Capitals, 7 p.m. | Television: NHL.tv

The choice: upper case -1.5 (-130): It’s the evidence of the night for me. The Capitals were one of the league’s deadliest offenses in the first two weeks of the season. Well, the Coyotes just didn’t. In fact, the Coyotes have yet to win a game and are on their second night in a row. While the silver line is generally a safe option, there is way too much juice out there. It should be noted that Arizona has lost all but one of its seven games by multiple goals.

On the other hand, the Capitals have been a well-oiled machine offensively and Alex Ovechkin plays one of the best hockeys of his career. Ovechkin has scored in six of the team’s seven games so far this season as he tries to climb the NHL’s all-time goal list. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to sprinkle a bit on Ovechkin as a goalscorer at all times with +100 odds. As a team, the Capitals are averaging 4.0 goals per game, which is good for the sixth-place finish in the league. This figure to be an easy winner.

Key trend: The Capitals are 5-2 in their last seven games when their opponent allows five or more goals in their previous game

More NHL Choices

USATSI



Blue Jackets at the Rangers, 7 p.m. | Television: NHL.tv

The choice: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-170): It’s a game I expect to be very close to. Honestly, I won’t be surprised if the Blue Jackets win this game straight away. The Rangers are 4-2-1 this season so far, but they’re not exactly an offensive juggernaut. This is a group that averages only 2.1 goals per game and has not scored more than three goals in a game. Additionally, the Rangers are coming off a 5-1 beating at the hands of the Flames in which goaltender Igor Shesterkin struggled.

On the Blue Jackets’ side, goalie Elvis Merzlikins has essentially been a brick wall this season. Merzlikins is 4-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average, which is good for the third-best in the league. The 27-year-old goaltender has allowed a grand total of six goals in his four starts this season. On top of that, the Blue Jackets allow the sixth-fewest goals in the NHL. A strong defensive unit and the Merzlikins at net should allow the Blue Jackets to cover that number.

Key trend: The Blue Jackets are 5-2 in their last seven games

Senators vs Stars, 8:30 p.m. | Television: NHL.tv

The choice: the stars (-190): The Stars had the gift of being involved in close games at the start of the 2021-22 season. In the team’s seven games, five of them were decided by a single goal. With a veteran goaltender like Braden Holtby in goal, I’m more than happy to take the Stars there. Despite making his third team in three years, Holtby has been sensational so far this season with a 2.04 goals-against average in five starts. He has certainly been put to the test as three of his five starts have been extended.

Meanwhile, the Senators have just two wins to their name this season. Ottawa ranks in the bottom half of the league with just 2.5 goals per game and has the fifth-highest goals against average. While the Stars may not be a dominant force on the attacking side of the ice, they should be able to score a few goals against a struggling Senators defensive squad. It’s a little more juice than I would like, but it should be an easy winner.

Key trend: The Stars are 5-1 in their last six games as a home favorite