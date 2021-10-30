Princess Eugenie makes a stunning appearance in a playful blue dress



















October 29, 2021 – 4:41 PM BST



Fiona neighborhood Princess Eugenie has made a new appearance as part of her work with the Anti Slavery Collective – see her beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out Thursday for an important engagement as she visited a Salvation Army outreach center as part of her work with her organization, the Anti Slavery Collective. DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie unveils a colorful living room – with a cute tribute to baby August The royal looked as stylish as ever in a bold blue gown, with her shoulder-length loose and loose hair and natural makeup. Better yet, we found the beautiful dress, which belongs to one of Eugenie’s favorite brands, Whistles. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals her creative passion Costing £ 139, the midi features a flattering tie waist, a ruffled neckline and a cute ruffle on the skirt. Whistles describes the dress as “playful”, and we have to agree! MORE: 15 Royal Wedding Hats That Must Be Seen To Be Believed RELATED: 25 Awesome Royal Mom Moments: Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie & More Playfully sensitive, our diagonal textured print is the uplifting pattern your wardrobe lacks. The ruffled neckline and hem of this dress add a romantic touch to the design, and the optional belt can be Tied at the waist for added definition, “the site says. Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous in a blue Whistles dress Eugenie’s new appearance was shared on the official Anti Slavery Collective Instagram page, along with an inspiring caption. “Yesterday our co-founder, HRH @princesseugenie, was delighted to visit an outreach center @salvationarmyuk to participate in an art therapy class alongside modern slavery survivors,” one read. Diagonal textured print dress, £ 139, Whistles BUY NOW “They painted murals on the theme of freedom and what it meant to each survivor. “The Salvation Army provides survivors of modern slavery with a wide range of services, including: confidential legal advice, health care, counseling, educational opportunities, financial support and support for the obtaining employment and housing. Eugenie took an art therapy course alongside survivors of modern slavery “Pictured alongside HRH Princess Eugenie are Kathy Betteridge, Director of Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery, and Jenny Gibson, Salvation Army Outreach Officer in London. SEE: Royal mothers pictured before and after birth! Princess Eugenie, the Queen and other stunning shots Eugenie’s own painted image featured a mountain scene with blue skies and green grass, and was nicely finished with her initials: EY Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/20211029125147/princess-eugenie-blue-whistles-dress-salvation-army/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos