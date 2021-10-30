Fashion consultant, stylist and show producer Janet Racy dies at 69 – WWD

Fashion and lifestyle consultant Janet Racy died Thursday at the age of 68 at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Forest Hills, NY

She died of complications from surgery following a long illness, according to her friend Lisa Silhanek. Services have not yet been scheduled and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Roach has worked as a trend forecaster, spokesperson, stylist, designer, visual display specialist, show producer, and other purposes. Many knew her as the director of fashion merchandising at Harper’s Bazaar, a position she held for five years until 1992. Prior to that, Racy was vice president and fashion director of womenswear for the Associated Dry Good Corp., whose members included Lord & Taylor, JW Robinson and LS Ayres. During her career, she has worked with brands and designers such as Christian Francis Roth, Karl Lagerfeld, Thierry Mugler, Alber Elbaz and Kleinfeld. Racy has also worked in special events, films and commercials.

Roth said on Friday that after designing his first collection, he first met Racy through his then girlfriend, who is now his wife. After calling Racy at Harper’s Bazaar, Roth packed his designs in a garment bag and headed to the magazine’s offices with a model friend to show off Racy. “She was just beside herself. He was the first person I showed my work to. She immediately called Marylou Luther and Lynn Manulis, the manager of the Martha store on Park Avenue. She has been such a champion of my work from the start and has made presentations that have shaped my entire career, ”said Roth. “She put on a headset and called my first show from behind the scenes. She helped me calm down, when I was worried or upset in preparation for the first show. She participated in sales, merchandising, styling, casting models, calling the show. I remember her all the time, not just for the first show, but the first ones.

Always positive, Racy was good at bringing people together, Roth said. “If she saw that there was a talent, she was really happy to show that talent to the people she knew. Bringing people together, launching careers in design – she had a disproportionate role in the industry in that regard, ”he said.

Over the years, Racy, who started her own consulting business in 1992, has appeared on television regularly as Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, NBC’s “The Today Show” and QVC, among others. She has also lectured and taught courses at universities and companies. Racy has also worked freelance for fashion and lifestyle magazines. Knowledgeable on a range of subjects, Racy was not only smart, but she was kind, according to Luther. “His main contribution was to prove that there could be good in the world of fashion. And she was kindness. It doesn’t all have to be imaginary and do our best to make it look good. She was real,Luther said.

Kleinfeld co-owner Mara Urshel recalled on Friday how she hired Racy to produce fashion shows for the bridal retailer with various organizations 21 years ago. “Back then, fashion shows were more entertaining than just models parading. Janet really worked with us and taught our marketing teams everything it takes to put on a fashion show – the photographers, the sets, the lights – everything. Jennette Kruszka, who is my marketing manager, said she learned everything she knew from Janet Racy.

Describing Racy as “such a sincere, warm, intelligent and honest person, who you love to be with,” Urshel said their friendship lasted after they stopped working together. “You don’t encounter too many of them in your life. Those you do you really hold in esteem.

Racy graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a major in clothing design and went on to earn a BA in Textiles and Clothing from Queens College, as well as a Masters in Retail Marketing from New York University. A member of the Fashion Group International, the Fashion Executives Roundtable, and the FIT Alumni Association, Racy has also served on the Kent State University Advisory Board and was a guest at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. .

Manulis’ son Andrew Burnstine met Racy while studying together at NYU in the late 1980s. Racy fought over the clothes of Bill Blass, Oscar de la Renta and others and produced and created “Clothing Dating of the Third Kind” for a retail marketing course. “Janet was even so persuasive in those early days to get America’s top designers to buy us clothes for the show.” said Burnstine.

In addition to Roth, she was also instrumental in working with Martha’s to showcase and promote designers like Josie Natori, Jeanette Kastenberg, Badgley Mischka, Joanna Mastroianni and Zang Toi, Burnstine said.

Racy is survived by his brother John.