The latest in Irish fashion, style and design

HAVANA EYE ON YOU
You have to hand it over to Nikki Creedon of the Havana boutique in Donnybrook in Dublin, who for two weeks presents special items ordered from its in-store designers, as well as a pop-up of Connemara Carpets, Fermoyle pottery and silk. and velvet women’s clothing from a new Irish brand called Geito by Gwen McNulty.
There will be pieces by designers Colin Burke, Sarah Murphy and The Landskein, but also knits by Castanea, Sphere One, Sian Jacobs, Avant Toi and Hache.
The festive air of the shop is provided by Christmas conifers of Passionata, a selection of table books for Christmas gifts and various fragrances (including the Irish brand Scopoli) and jewelry from Simone Rocha, Lea Hoyer from Denmark and others. The popup will work from Thursday, November 4, for two weeks.
TO STICK
One way to embolden an outfit without spending a fortune is to add a bright or wacky collar. Galway stylist Mirn N Bheachin knows how to cut a dash with her line of recycled vintage fabrics Mise necklaces that come in four styles, Peter Pan, Rock Chick, Layla, Frida and Joe find them on her website. misecollars.com.This one, for example, is faux leather with pom pom trim 65. The shipping cost in Ireland is 5.
RICKARD ONLINE
Fashion industry veteran Sarah Rickard has just launched her first online store with a modest selection of chic but wearable brands that have proven popular with her 20,000-strong Instagram audience.
Rickard has accumulated numerous credits during her 17-year career, having worked as a stylist, creative director, personal shopper and fashion buyer. Her own playful personality, honest approach to dress and sense of style make her a trusted advisor with sophisticated but lesser-known labels like Parisian brand Suncoo and Second Female from Denmark who woo her many fans at home. or at work.
Watch her #TryonTuesday series to see what clothes look like on real women or book a one-on-one style date at her in-house studio in Ratoath, Co Meath via styledby.ie.
WOOL TIME
As autumn approaches, the comfort of woolen sweaters comes out. At IrelandsEye, one of our country’s largest knitwear manufacturers exporting Irish sweaters around the world, designer Aisling Duff is truly making her mark. Their new collection of luxurious loungewear called Kindred in generous and flattering shapes is made from soft-touch merino. It includes sweaters, a cardigan, a long cardigan and a cropped hoodie as well as wide leggings and culottes.
The colors are fresh and feminine smokes, gray, mauve, pink and blue and the collection is crafted and hand finished in their North Dublin headquarters at prices starting at $ 99.95. Watch the movie on https://youtu.be/bV5rvxonNP1s or visit irelandseyeknitwear.com
LIVE GREEN
Dublin-born artist and photographer Aoife Casey, now based in Seville, visited his home a few months ago and found time for a romantic fashion photoshoot at the Glebe Equestrian Center in Wicklow. It’s a tribute to Ireland’s beauty, colors, diversity and talented local designers and contains elements of folk fashion that I think are on a revival, she says.
Most of the clothing, Victorian in spirit, with its lush lace and layering, is by Sarah Caine, a graduate of the National College of Art and Design, with FAO headwear by Freya Oatway. Styling by Vanessa Prezotto.
NO KARL REGRET
The estate of Karl Lagerfeld who died in February 2019 will be sold by Sothebys in Monaco, Paris and Cologne in December where more than 1,000 design objects will be auctioned. Important works of art and clothing, including the designers’ signature fingerless leather gloves as well as Rolls Royce cars, will be put under the hammer in a sale that is expected to run through March of the next year.
The new book Karl: No Regrets by art historian Patrick Hourcades is a timely biography of the designer told through unpublished documents that reveal his splendor and weakness. The couple met in 1976 and developed a friendship that lasted over 20 years based on a shared passion for the 18th century arts and the only indecency being our lavish spending. It covers extensively the Paris of the 1970s and the many characters who populated the life of the creator from the beginning to the end. Karl: No Regrets is published by Flammarion on November 2nd.
LOVE LAB DIAMONDS
Lab-grown diamonds are in Chupis’ latest collection inspired by his heirlooms, but also pieces that I miss in the world, which I want for my moments, she says. With lab-grown diamonds, you get a phenomenal amount of sparkle, but a drastically reduced environmental impact, she adds.
His pieces are made with these diamonds and recycled gold with amulets, lucky shamrocks, the North Star signet ring and the Follow Your Dreams ring as well as the Love is All ring by Chupis with a ruby gemstone flanked by two diamonds on a solid 14k gold band. Prices start at 399. Visit chupi.comor the Chupi store on the top floor of Dublins Powerscourt Townhouse.
SHOES COLLABORATION
Irish menswear brand Ilk Clothing, which has established a reputation as a stylish new take on traditional workwear, has teamed up with shoemakers Padmore & Barnes in Kilkenny on a new take on the classic Wallabee. A hand-sewn moccasin with reworked details, it is a classic model that has been a staple in many wardrobes for over 60 years.
The durable crepe sole is made from the sap of the rubber tree and although the Wallabee was originally made in Kilkenny, the newer versions are handcrafted by the people of Felgueiras in northern Portugal. . The loafers, 160 a pair, are on sale this month and are available in colors called grain and stout and can only be purchased from the Ilks online store.ilk.ie
