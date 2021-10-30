Indonesian cat fashion designer eyes pet owners in Japan

A cat fashion designer in Indonesia has gained attention for his many outfits that include manga and anime characters and even samurai and kimono prototypes as he plans to take his business to Japan and the UK. -of the.

Fredi Lugina, a former schoolteacher turned cat tailor, believes his fashion will be well received in Japan due to the country’s penchant for pampering pets, including taking them to cat cafes, and a culture who revere all that is cute.

A photo taken in September 2021 shows cat fashion designer Fredi Lugina with a cat in a kimono-like outfit. (Kyodo)

Already earning millions of likes for his photos and videos featuring his model cats wearing colorful designs posted on social media, Fredi can’t wait to see what Japanese cat lovers think of his “high fashion” because of the look. ‘image of the country as a global fashion designer, he says.

“I think Japan is the mecca for the companion cat lifestyle in the world with its cat cafes and restaurants,” said the 40-year-old.

He said Japan has been the inspiration for dozens of outfits, from simple creations to more intricate clothing designs featuring superheroes and popular online game characters. Seen from the front, the cats dressed in the costumes, which also feature arm appendages, look almost human.

“In Japan, I offer many variations of unique and good quality cat clothes at competitive prices,” he said in a recent interview at his bungalow studio in Bogor, a city in the province. from West Java to Indonesia, run solely by himself and his two younger brothers using nine sewing machines.

His unique cat designs have attracted a growing international clientele, including from Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and the United States.

Fredi sells about five to 10 items a day, with prices ranging from 33,000 ($ 2.30) to 220,000 rupees. He was typically making around 1.20 million rupees per month before the pandemic, but demand among owners of cats staying at home due to COVID-19 has increased, with sales increasing three to five times more than before. .

The domestic market still accounts for the bulk of its sales, but it has recently seen more foreign buyers.

Fredi took a sewing class when he was in college. As a child he had become interested in needlework by watching his mother sew clothes on her sewing machine.

After making cat outfits more of a hobby, he decided to devote himself full time to it, quit his job as an elementary school teacher in 2017, and decided to open a cat clothes sewing store. . Urged on by his older brother, Fredi started selling his line of cats online in 2018, and the outfits started to gain popularity on social media.

But Fredi has also been criticized by pet owners who think cats shouldn’t be dressed in such outfits. Cats should never be forced to put on outfits and only wear them for short periods of time. Only three of his seven cats show no reluctance to wear the costumes, he says.

This year, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a large Muslim holiday, Fredi designed a costume called “Pak Haji”, resembling clothing commonly worn by local Muslim men after making a Haj pilgrimage to Mecca. With nearly 90 percent of Indonesia’s population made up of believers in Islam, it’s no wonder that design is among its bestsellers.

“Celebrating the holidays, cat lovers dress (now) not only themselves, but their cats as well,” he said, adding that he usually hires more workers during the holidays to meet the demands. growing demand.

Fredi says he views his samurai outfit with his intricate attention to detail, with a “miniature sword” and “metal helmet,” one of his masterpieces.

“A cat lover once offered to buy it for a good price, but I still don’t want to let it go,” he laughed.

Unlike samurai attire, ready-to-wear kimono costumes are simpler and come in a variety of bright colors, the most popular of which is pink.

Fredi said he dreams of hosting a cat clothing exhibition in Japan and elsewhere after the pandemic is over.