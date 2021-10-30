Fashion
Indonesian cat fashion designer eyes pet owners in Japan
A cat fashion designer in Indonesia has gained attention for his many outfits that include manga and anime characters and even samurai and kimono prototypes as he plans to take his business to Japan and the UK. -of the.
Fredi Lugina, a former schoolteacher turned cat tailor, believes his fashion will be well received in Japan due to the country’s penchant for pampering pets, including taking them to cat cafes, and a culture who revere all that is cute.
A photo taken in September 2021 shows cat fashion designer Fredi Lugina with a cat in a kimono-like outfit. (Kyodo)
Already earning millions of likes for his photos and videos featuring his model cats wearing colorful designs posted on social media, Fredi can’t wait to see what Japanese cat lovers think of his “high fashion” because of the look. ‘image of the country as a global fashion designer, he says.
“I think Japan is the mecca for the companion cat lifestyle in the world with its cat cafes and restaurants,” said the 40-year-old.
He said Japan has been the inspiration for dozens of outfits, from simple creations to more intricate clothing designs featuring superheroes and popular online game characters. Seen from the front, the cats dressed in the costumes, which also feature arm appendages, look almost human.
“In Japan, I offer many variations of unique and good quality cat clothes at competitive prices,” he said in a recent interview at his bungalow studio in Bogor, a city in the province. from West Java to Indonesia, run solely by himself and his two younger brothers using nine sewing machines.
His unique cat designs have attracted a growing international clientele, including from Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and the United States.
Fredi sells about five to 10 items a day, with prices ranging from 33,000 ($ 2.30) to 220,000 rupees. He was typically making around 1.20 million rupees per month before the pandemic, but demand among owners of cats staying at home due to COVID-19 has increased, with sales increasing three to five times more than before. .
The domestic market still accounts for the bulk of its sales, but it has recently seen more foreign buyers.
Fredi took a sewing class when he was in college. As a child he had become interested in needlework by watching his mother sew clothes on her sewing machine.
After making cat outfits more of a hobby, he decided to devote himself full time to it, quit his job as an elementary school teacher in 2017, and decided to open a cat clothes sewing store. . Urged on by his older brother, Fredi started selling his line of cats online in 2018, and the outfits started to gain popularity on social media.
But Fredi has also been criticized by pet owners who think cats shouldn’t be dressed in such outfits. Cats should never be forced to put on outfits and only wear them for short periods of time. Only three of his seven cats show no reluctance to wear the costumes, he says.
This year, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a large Muslim holiday, Fredi designed a costume called “Pak Haji”, resembling clothing commonly worn by local Muslim men after making a Haj pilgrimage to Mecca. With nearly 90 percent of Indonesia’s population made up of believers in Islam, it’s no wonder that design is among its bestsellers.
“Celebrating the holidays, cat lovers dress (now) not only themselves, but their cats as well,” he said, adding that he usually hires more workers during the holidays to meet the demands. growing demand.
Fredi says he views his samurai outfit with his intricate attention to detail, with a “miniature sword” and “metal helmet,” one of his masterpieces.
“A cat lover once offered to buy it for a good price, but I still don’t want to let it go,” he laughed.
Unlike samurai attire, ready-to-wear kimono costumes are simpler and come in a variety of bright colors, the most popular of which is pink.
Fredi said he dreams of hosting a cat clothing exhibition in Japan and elsewhere after the pandemic is over.
Samurai costume (Kyodo)
Sources
2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/10/b6d1c2080e0d-feature-indonesian-cat-fashion-designer-eyes-japans-pet-owners.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]