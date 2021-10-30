Fashion
Ivanka Trump 40th Birthday: Check Out Her Best Fashion Moments | Gallery
9:10 pm PDT, Oct 29, 2021
On October 30, 2021, Ivanka Trump celebrates her 40th birthday! In honor of the milestone birthday of the businesswoman and the former presidential adviser, Wonderwall.com looks back on her high fashion history, starting with this daring look. a red Ralph Lauren jumpsuit and a matching lipstick.
Read on to learn more about Ivanka’s best sartorial choices and how fashion has evolved.
RELATED: Stars Turn 40 in 2021
We loved the silver dress Ivanka Trump wore to the 2014 New York City Ballet Fall Gala. She went for a bolder look with this halter-style bodycon dress in an icy metallic crushed velvet fabric that matched her shiny blonde hair.
RELATED: Celebrities Who Run For Political Office
At the 2014 Met Gala, Ivanka Trump opted for a strapless spring green Oscar de la Renta creation that she teamed with an oversized bun and dark red lip.
Less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, Ivanka Trump looked like the heiress’s daughter-turned-politician when she appeared on “Fox & Friends” in a brown and pink floral-print midi dress paired with black pumps.
As a senior advisor to her father, then President Donald Trump, working in Washington, DC, Ivanka Trump’s fashion changed dramatically, but she still managed to bring a bit of flair to the White House, as with this gorgeous camel coat she wore while walking through the White House Lawn with husband Jared Kushner in November 2020.
She really loves a white palette! Ivanka Trump, joined by her husband Jared Kushner, chose this look by Alessandra Rich a white pleated midi skirt paired with a matching peplum jacket and crystal buckle belt for the visit of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Westminster Abbey in London in June 2019 Read on for a closer look at his headgear
Ivanka Trump donned a white felt fascinator by famous milliner Philip Treacy at Westminster Abbey in London in June 2019.
Ivanka Trump looked chic in 2015 when she debuted her third baby bump in a pale gray strapless dress with a pleated hem.
In September 1999, 18-year-old Ivanka Trump walked the runway for designer Zang Toi during New York Fashion Week. “It’s an industry as ruthless as real estate, the people you meet in this business are just as tough,” she once told Marie Claire of the modeling industry.
Ivanka Trump wore a light blue Carolina Herrera formal shirt dress to the State Banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of President Donald Trump’s three-day visit to Britain in June 2019.
During New York Fashion Week in September 2013, Ivanka Trump looked like a million dollars in a plunging red, white and black sequin dress accessorized with chandelier earrings.
At 16, Ivanka Trump was already showing off her style. She was seen here at the 1998 Grammy Awards in a bodycon silver beaded dress.
In her early twenties, Ivanka Trump was in charge of the New York scene. She attended an event in April 2002 in this understated and airy long sleeve dress in a bold red and purple print.
At the 2015 New York City Ballet Fall Gala, Ivanka Trump arrived in a fitted navy Pamella Roland dress with a sequined bodice and mesh cutouts that gave her a bit of edge.
Ivanka Trump showed off her businesswoman style at the 2016 Forbes Women’s Summit. Donald Trump’s eldest daughter wore a conservative black-and-white plaid dress covered in a dark blue floral print.
In March 2017, at the start of her father’s presidential term, Ivanka Trump spoke at an event in Washington, DC, wearing a sleeveless blue dress with bold white and black V-patterns along her hemline. chest and hips, a look that many working women would envy.
Ivanka Trump’s 2008 Met Gala look had some serious bridal vibes. She accessorized her white and cream J. Mendel dress with a diamond headband, an unexpected accessory that surprisingly worked for her.
Former “Celebrity Apprentice” star Ivanka Trump’s 2015 Met Gala look also felt a bit inspired by the bride thanks to her dramatic white train. Ivanka accessorized her beautiful blue dress from Prabal Gurung with huge blue gemstone floral earrings.
For the 2020 Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump delivered remarks about her father in a black head-to-toe look featuring an off-the-shoulder top with a flared hem paired with black skinny pants.
Joined by another senior White House adviser (and husband) Jared Kushner in February 2020, Ivanka used the red carpet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, as her own runway, donning a traditional tunic and pants from Southeast Asian (known as the “shalwar kameez”) paired with white Manolo Blahnik kitten heel mules.
Ivanka Trump was the perfection of New York society at the 2013 American Museum of Natural History Museum Dance. She opted for a champagne-colored crossover halter dress with pearl embellishments and a flattering belted waist.
Ivanka Trump looked ethereal in winter white at an event in New York City in December 2014. The sheer angelic layering along with the blue and white floral embellishments made it a win.
For the finale of “Celebrity Apprentice,” Ivanka Trump took a risk and opted for a bold black dress with sexy cutouts along her hips and chest. The dress featured loose crystal embellishments that showcased panels of skin.
In 2012, Ivanka Trump brightened up her look while filming “Celebrity Apprentice All Stars” in a black and champagne dress with chunky pearls.
At the 2010 Met Gala, Ivanka Trump was all about the sparkles in this pale purple Atelier Versace dress with lots of sequins (and a few unnecessary frills).
Longtime flower fan Ivanka Trump looked sleek and light in a long-sleeved white Altuzarra gown covered in pink and red poppies as she walked across the White House lawn with her husband Jared Kushner in July 2020.
In 2005, Ivanka Trump was perfection in blush pink. The socialite and businesswoman stunned at a perk in New York City in an Old Hollywood-inspired gown and completed her look with pale lipstick and dazzling diamond earrings.
At the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019, Ivanka Trump supported the workers in a pale pink long-sleeved dress with white flowers and a coordinating white belt.
Mother-of-three Ivanka Trump gave off a cool girlish vibe at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival Vanity Fair party in an asymmetrical black-and-white number paired with black strappy heeled sandals.
