Men’s fashion and a smoother future

How Indian designers are refreshing men’s fashion with gender neutral silhouettes. In addition, a push towards shared and polysexual clothing



You’ve probably noticed that today on every international red carpet at least a few men show up in flowing silhouettes, from see-through tops and Harry Styles petticoats to Timothe Chalamets sequin hoodies. To say that a change is underway is an understatement.

Actor Vijay Varma in a hand-woven metallic kimono from the Victore collection by Amit Aggarwals

Closer to home, Indian men’s long-standing love affair with polo shirts, linens and denim is now increasingly adapting to other silhouettes. From Gucci’s flowing tailoring to dramatic Mard ensembles, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoslas, the non-binary style has a moment. And that changes the country’s $ 26 billion menswear market (Italian Trade Agency). For example, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has teamed up with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani renowned for its feminine silhouettes and intricate embroidery to create a new subsidiary focused on affordable men’s clothing.

Read also | Street view: fluid fashion in India

Women’s clothing designers such as Payal Singhal, Anamika Khanna, and Monisha Jaising are dabbling in men’s clothing, and men don’t seem to care; labels are flourishing. It’s not about straight people or homosexuals [or anything in between the spectrum] more. Even classic dressers warmed up with vibrant prints, sheer fabrics and sparkling textures, plus silhouettes, says Singhal, recalling a recent request from a six-foot-tall man from Pune who wanted to wear his see-through organza. kurta at her son’s wedding. I used to hear that I wanted something different from women, but now I hear that from men.

Digital Creator Siddharth Batra

Subtract gender from clothing

What masculinity was a decade ago is far from its definition today. Popular digital designer Siddharth Batra is often known to borrow pieces from the closet of his girlfriend and fashion influencer Komal Pandeys to playfully recontextualize them on social media. If I had what I wanted, I would have one closet for me and my partner; just shelves for ups, downs, etc. Labels for gender specifications in fashion never mattered to me. I would say, just wear the same clothes, pyaar badega.

He credits the queer community with some of the stylistic experiments. I notice a positive trajectory [towards fluidity] across the spectrum of genres. Brands have also, finally, started to move towards inclusive approaches, with consumers following suit, adds Batra, who is often seen sporting makeup, ruffles, avant-garde nail polish and partings. diaphanous.

Read also | Changing the Mind: Has the Rise of Indian-Style Non-Binary Models Lead to an Inclusive and Diverse Narrative?

Some Indian designers are happy that men are not limited by social conditioning, be it with color, prints or silhouettes. Maybe for too long we have lived under the influence of Western culture and tried to embrace what they did, mostly English men or more laid back Americans, rather than the fluent metrosexual Italian men, focused on color, says Tahiliani. Indian men wore kajal. Indian bride and groom wear a lot of jewelry, sarpech, stoles and necklaces, so why do we have to follow the western diktat black, white and gray in everyday life?

Clockwise from top left: Payal Singhal, Shivan and Narresh, Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Amit Aggarwal

From a design perspective, these blurry lines made the conceptualization of the garment more interesting. Amit Aggarwal, who has often played with metallic and transparent men’s ensembles, finds it exciting to expand his visual imagination. My first goal has always been to create something that I see beauty in and not control what the person who acquires it would look like, he says. Her new collections for men and women have styles that both sexes have tried and loved. Today more than ever, men and women have the freedom and the confidence to express their individuality. We have seen this particularly in the case of our signature Kimono. Although this is from the male line, the response across the gender spectrum has been overwhelming. Men style it with kurtas and turtleneck t-shirts, and instead tailored jackets. But we also asked their partners to style the kimono over their sarees and dresses.

From the Shivan & Narreshs IconoScape series

A culture of sharing

You could say that genderless fashion dates back to the ’80s and’ 90s, when bootleg cuts and flared pants offered neutral choices. But today’s fluid fashion isn’t just about experimentation itself. It stems from stronger, stronger conversations about sexuality, choice and freedom, from Gen Z’s belief that gender is an outdated construct. Lyst, the global fashion shopping platform, found searches with gender-related keywords increased 33% this year. Shareable labels are appearing more and more frequently, like Stella McCartney’s new gender-neutral clothing line, Shared. And last year, Marc Jacobs launched a polysexual capsule collection for girls who are boys and boys who are girls. [and] those who are neither.

We need more in India, and now is the time. Previously, a lot of the men I combed stuck with a beautifully cut suit or shirt. It was a struggle to convince them to wear a different color [especially a pastel], or more fluid silhouettes. Now they are buying thin womens cardigans and printed shirts. Even our biggest sports stars are happy to wear an embroidered denim jacket and layer it over cropped pants, says stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is behind some of India’s best fashion shoots ( who can forget the 2018 Vogue editing with Ranveer Singh). She adds that her teenage son doesn’t hesitate to borrow his sweatshirts and t-shirts, even if they are purple and pink.

Designs by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoslas Mard, Antar Agni and the Chennai-based Aliphs Yugen capsule

Sanya Suri, co-founder of The Pot Plant, a conscious fashion brand, sees this shift reflected in her sales. There has been a 30% increase in cishet [cisgender heterosexual] men opting for flowing styles [drape shirts, bandhani jumpsuits, bright colours, layering clothes]. As the conversation about gender identities grows, so will the need for fashion to be more inclusive. There is a real movement towards identifying clothes like that, clothes, whatever gender you identify with.

And with the next generation now maturing, the change will only intensify, believes Shivan Bhatiya of Shivan & Narresh. The resort label has always strived to innovate and expand the stereotypical definition of masculinity, notably through castings for shows and campaigns. We are constantly expanding the male spectrum, defining the Shivan & Narresh man through different mediums of menswear. Adapting to fashion and beauty is only part of that range where you use it to identify yourself, to see where you fit in that spectrum, he concludes.

With entries from Surya Praphulla Kumar

Pushpak Sen in the streets of Milan and in his college in Florence

Saris in Milan

A bearded man in a sari with red lips and a red bindi will always stand out. But for Pushpak Sen, who is doing his Masters in Fashion Communication and Marketing in Florence, that’s just who he is. I have been wearing dhotis shaped sarees since my school days. I’ve always been when it comes to clothing choices because I’ve always found the idea of ​​non-living beings to have the genre so ridiculous. The 26-year-old (@thebongmunda) recently shared photos of himself rocking sarees, kurtas and churidars in the streets of Milan and Barcelona.

How different was the reception from, say, Delhi or Mumbai? I’m more celebrated as an Indian outside of India, he says. While on social media people from my country show me their love and support, I’m not sure if it would be right for me to walk down Connaught Place or in the new market area of ​​Kolkatas. But in the streets of Milan or Barcelona, ​​people are either minding their own business or, more often than not, they come to say the most beautiful thing. Even in my college, my friends, my teachers, down to the security guards, complain when I don’t wear a sari or dress for class.

Talk about beauty

Men pay more attention to their appearance. They have started to consult dermatologists more and spend a lot on skin care, says Vasudha Rai, Weekendbeauty columnist. They are very fond of grooming which cannot be seen with good skin and clean hands. A man from Raipur that I recently interviewed spends up to 1 lakh on skin care!

The rise of social media has had a huge impact on the way men view personal care. Most male characters [on these platforms] have normalized personal care by sharing their routines and talking about the products they love to use, says Melbourne-based blogger Arjun Sudhir (@justaskarjun). Obviously, there are still people who have old-fashioned notions about what is considered feminine and masculine, but it has come a long way in recent years. [and still has a long way to go, especially in India]. Most of the men he talks to are interested in focused, results-oriented skin care. I get a lot of requests for vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol product recommendations. Serums appear to be very popular because they are designed to target specific skin problems like acne and hyperpigmentation, and cleansers, exfoliators and eye products are also in demand, he says, adding that Gender-specific skin care is on the way out, with men gravitating towards unisex cosmeceuticals.