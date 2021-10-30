Fashion
Top five fall fashions for men | Bakersfield life
The scorching heat of Bakersfield summers is finally behind us and there’s enough chill in the air for spicy pumpkin lattes, chunky knits and checks! Buying fall clothes for women turns out to be straightforward, while selecting seasonal clothes for men can often be difficult. The keys to finding the best pieces for men are comfort, ease of care and portability, allowing the clothes to be worn from season to season. Below are five men’s basics that can be worn year after year with the added benefit of being on trend!
Joggers
These relaxed cuffed pants keep coming back season after season and won’t be leaving anytime soon. Joggers can be dressed up or down depending on the fabric, but best of all, they’re incredibly comfortable. This style is widely available and can be purchased at several clothing retailers. For a casual look stick with cotton with an elastic waistband or if you want to elevate the look try wool with details like a button, zipper and pockets.
Puffers
The down jacket is functional due to its warmth and can be worn all fall and the transition to winter. The maintenance of these jackets is very simple as most of them can be machine washed or cleaned locally. The coveted design has been the North Face Black Puffer for many years, but buy Columbia for their Omni Heat Black Puffer if you want to go beyond the status quo. This jacket goes beyond the traditional quilted square design and incorporates a quilted mountain top. The closest Columbia is in The Outlets at Tejon.
Chunky knit cardigan
Chunky knitting can seem like unfamiliar territory. Still, we encourage you to ditch your hoodie and try on a more sophisticated cardigan. Style your knits by layering a classic button up, flannel or even a simple white tee. Cardigans can be purchased online or from any clothing retailer.
Classic leather jacket
The leather jacket gives any outfit an instant edge with a bit of John Travolta. If you are on a budget, vegan (faux) leather is a good option. Nonetheless, if you want to invest in a genuine leather jacket, we suggest you go this route as it can last up to 20 years if maintained. For a nice real leather jacket, you can buy one from Coach, Macys or Nordstrom. We strongly encourage you to try on the part before purchasing to make sure the fit is perfect.
Ankle boot
The ankle boot looks a lot like denim in that you can wear these shoes all year round. With its many designs and colors, there is a style for everyone. We suggest you stay away from suede as a suede ankle boot is very maintenance-friendly. These shoes can be purchased anywhere from Target to Niemen Marcus.
Becca Bland is the Director of Point of Sale Marketing for Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and has a diverse background in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
