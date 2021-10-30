Last night in the Soho costume designer on movie fashion

Image source: UPI Media

Anya Taylor-Joy Continues To Make Dangerous And Mysterious Characters In Her New Role As Sandie In Last night in Soho. Alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith and Shadow and bone‘s Jessie Mei Li, the film is best described as a feminist revenge thriller. Sandie de Taylor-Joy is a naive femme fatale, desperate for her big breakup in 1965 in Soho. Sandie plays the role of flashy Eloise de McKenzie, a fashion student in pre-pandemic London, who begins to relive Sandie’s unsettling memories as if they were her own. As Sandie inspires Eloise’s first collection, personal style becomes a way for her to connect and study her muse.

Odile Dicks-Mireaux’s costume design illustrates Sandie and Eloise’s mirroring experiences between the 1960s and 2010. The main costumes of Last night in Soho start with Eloise’s journal dress and Sandie’s tent dress, which quickly becomes Eloise’s main design inspiration. “I was looking at high fashion and pictures of alumni Vogues, and the choice was wonderful. These beautiful late 1950s ball gowns were very sculptural which was so exciting, ”Dicks-Mireaux told POPSUGAR. “It was the perfect way down for the newspaper dress. dress “by the designer, Dicks-Mireaux took a slightly different approach.” I definitely went with paper patterns, looking at the kinds of things that ordinary people could do and make, and I got carried away by that. ” , she said. “Then I found out that Monica Vitti had worn a dress similar to the tent dress in the 60s with Terence Stamp, so I thought, well, that’s a good one. connection, because we’re going to have Terence Stamp in the movie. “

Image source: UPI Media

Sandie’s peach tent dress is Eloise’s first inspiration for her own collection, and from there the story follows Sandie’s black lace dress, burlesque costume, then a red mini dress and trench coat. -white patent coat worn by Eloise and Sandie over time. “The story was that she [Sandie] would be more concealed, more sophisticated at the beginning, then when she switches to the red dress, she must attract a lot of punters, and she is more advanced in her descent, ”explained Dicks-Mireaux. She and her team modeled Sandie’s 1965 Wardrobe from mood boards, research, and films curated by director Edgar Wright (also known for Baby Driver and Warm down). “One of the films that inspired me a lot is Dear (1965), “said Dicks-Mireaux.” Julie Christie in Dear. ”Sandie’s wardrobe is also inspired by Nina Ricci’s 1960s paper patterns and the character of Vitti in the 1966 film. Modesty Blaise, who plays the role of Stamp.

Image source: UPI Media

“The black lace dress was always her hope and sophistication,” said Dicks-Mireaux. “I found a picture of a Nina Ricci motif and I was like, oh, this is awesome!” The black lace dress particularly worked because it was a combination of two fabrics, much like the peach chiffon tent dress. She used Sandie’s dresses to mirror Eloise’s wardrobe, using two different types of layered fabrics to create many looks. It was also important to the designer that Sandie and Eloise’s costumes were “light and airy”. The chiffon layer of the peach dress adds lightness to the look, as it does with the lace layer of Sandie’s black dress, the organza bow of her red dress, and even the netting on the shoulders of Sandie. his burlesque costume. “Anya and Thomasin are both quite young and somehow it looked good for their age, rather than maybe for an older, more mature young woman,” Dicks-Mireaux added.

Image source: UPI Media

The main costumes were custom-made with authentic fabrics at the time, but the majority of the costumes were carefully selected vintage pieces. “It would be incredibly difficult to do it all, so you start by collecting vintage pieces to try out the actors to get the shape,” she added. “At the end of Anya’s story in the basement club, all of these pieces are vintage. None of them were custom made. All the underwear she wore was vintage, and that worked great. Then when we collected the costumes for the crowd, we went to different costume houses in Paris and London. ”

Once the vintage and tailor-made costumes were sorted out, Dicks-Mireaux and his team collaborated with Phoebe English and local fashion and art students to create Eloise’s first collection. Ellie’s final collection included gender-neutral pieces inspired by Sandie’s main looks, but reimagined through a futuristic lens. “As a designer, you can’t necessarily design everything yourself,” she explained. “You have to bring people around you. I had a very young and great team that bought all the modern clothes. I also had a young girl helping me who was straight out of art school. She got me into art school to look at what fashion students wore too, and that’s the fun of the job. I’m supposed to know everything from medieval to the present day, so you need of a good team around you. ”

A good team might be the best advice from an award-winning costume designer, but Dicks-Mireaux also admitted that “growing up in the 60s” is a big help. To create a modern 60s wardrobe, she suggests doing something with paper patterns and visiting one of the many 3 fabric warehouses. “That’s what I did, that’s what that my mom made. The shapes are relatively simple. You don’t need a lot of fabric if they are short, and you can have the joy of taking the world of Courrges. You can fashion yourself pretty easily, and use color. It wouldn’t take long to do something! “

Image source: UPI Media