For men over 50, you can’t get a better fitness routine than the one Jamie Foxx follows and advocates.





Jamie Foxx and his book “Act Like You Got Some Sense” | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights You won’t believe it, Jamie Foxx says he suffers from training anxiety and enjoys doing and finishing his workouts early in the morning. When you look better, you feel better, so when you eat well, you feel good. Don’t kill yourself trying to get in shape, instead practice moderation, eat what you like. Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop and raised in Texas by his grandmother. A grounded and practical man, he requires little introduction. He has starred in some of the greatest movies and TV shows of the past three decades, including In Living Color, Django Unchained, and Ray. Marvel’s latest debut to come in Spider-Man: No Path Home will see him play Electro, and you bet the girls are going to swoon over this guy with attitude. Men’s health has worn extended functionality on this iconic singer-actor fitness regimen. Men’s Health also expresses the fear people have for Jamie Foxx’s fitness prowess. People are probably wondering how Foxx, 53, stays in shape for all the action, drama and comedy roles he takes on. In a new video for the latest Men’s health cover – the man who has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star to his name has broken his diet, his workout routine and even gave advice to anyone looking to stay healthy. What does Foxx eat? No fad diets or fasting, Jamie Foxx warns people of “some of those Hollywood diets where you eat a basket of air and drink a cup of wind” and begs people “Don’t do that shit… You need food. Breakfast: It’s Jamie Foxx’s biggest meal of the day. It has egg whites, turkey sausage, a slice of toast, and orange juice. Breakfast: It’s time for the protein meal. Jamie recommends the Brussels sprouts, bacon, salmon and rice. Having dinner: It’s a slice of steak or bacon — cooked with vegetables. Snack time: Jamie Foxx says he loves blackberries and other fruits. Cheat snacks: Her favorite is a less healthy snack of salt and vinegar crisps. But Jamie Foxx is a man of discipline. If he gives in to snacking on salt and vinegar crisps, he knows all those extra calories come at a cost. “If I snack a lot, that means I have to run a lot or train a lot,” Foxx said. Men’s health. MEAL TIP: “Sophia Pizza”, a white cheese pizza with sausage on it. “I could eat this thing like… dude,” he told Men’s Health. He also likes the crab leg dish. THE BIG TRAINING CALENDAR: For his workouts, Foxx says that at his age he doesn’t need a trainer. He says that for anyone 50 and over who has years of fitness experience, you have all the information you need to eat right and exercise right. And he has some tips for other men his age who train regularly and want to stay in shape. Why doesn’t he hire a coach? Man! I have training anxiety! He admits. So he manages to train by finishing it early in the morning. What is Jamie’s training? He trains early in the morning and pulls 20 pull-ups a day. His advice? Get 25 dips, 50 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, if you can get 20-30 back extensions, you’re done! For the last words of wisdom, Foxx has an important message: Moderation, exercise and healthy habits. “When you look better, you feel better. So when you eat right, you feel great, and that’s what I’m trying to do, ”he says. Jamie Foxx tells how his grandmother introduced him to the universal language called music by having him practice the pose of a classical piano. Something Jamie Foxx passed on to his two daughters. His new book “Act like you have common sense“… against something his grandmother often told him. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or healthcare professional if you have specific questions about a medical problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/health/article/jamie-foxx-hollywood-star-actor-shares-training-fitness-secrets-no-trainer-fad-diet/827812

