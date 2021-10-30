Different career options in the online fashion market

The online fashion market has grown significantly by 51% in FY21 compared to previous years, as reported by Unicommerce. The online market boomed after the pandemic when most things lit up on the screen. It has also increased the demand for all jobs and segments of the online fashion market. Below are the mandatory departments and areas without which an online fashion market cannot function.

Textile designer

A clothing brand is best known for its premium quality. At this point, a textile designer is mostly considered for their excellent job of creating quality fabrics. A textile designer is never underestimated because all the processing to come is based on the processing and follow-up of a textile designer who determines a high-end product.

Average salary: 4 lakh to 5 lakh per year

Fashion designer

Fashion designers matter most, and the empire of the fashion market depends on the fashion designer who helps turn thoughts into reality. From illustrating to the final model shot, fashion designers have roles at every step of the way and therefore are one of the most exciting jobs in the online fashion market.

Textile designers and fashion designers require coordination and are one of the most difficult jobs when it comes to creating styles and clothes in all sizes.

Average salary: 2 lakh to 5 lakh per year

Department of Trend Forecasting

A fashion market can only function if it is updated with the latest trends. This is where the trend forecasting department comes in to become the introducer of each new concept and support the latest trends. The fashion market mainly has the requirement of this department.

Average salary: 21 lakhs out of 5 to 7 years of experience

Marketing specialist

Online fashion marketing is very diverse and growing day by day. Businesses need marketers to showcase the brand more. This is where SEO marketing comes in. This is a critical part of digital marketing as it guides how the online business can be more showcased and generate more clicks. Marketers also help to better understand the existing market and learn about the latest trends.

Average salary: 5 lakh to 7 lakh per year

SEO content writer

Content is king, as they say. No online website can work if it doesn’t have compelling content to grab the attention of customers. Content at every step, from page to page, needs to be original enough that people are entertained and want to come back.

Average salary: 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh per year

Warehouse manager

Whether it is an offline store or the online fashion marketplace, the warehouse manager is a must-have segment in any industry. Their role is primarily to maintain inbound and outbound inventory as well as to ensure the timely creation and management of products in the market. No business is successful with irregular logistics maintenance and a lack of inventory management.

Average salary: 1 lakh to 2 lakh per year

Developer

Developers are mainly of 2 types; website developers and software developers. Both have their own importance as one builds the website while the other builds strong databases and applications. Each of them is mandatory to keep the website functioning.

Average salary: 5 lakh to 8 lakh per year for website developers. 5 lakh to 11 lakh for software developers.

Graphic designer

Design is at the heart of the fashion market and a graphic designer is at its heart. He is behind an exclusive website with designs and patterns from website to products. An office tends to have the largest team of designers for the main handles anywhere.

Average salary: 3 lakh to 4 lakh per year

Business analyst

A business analyst is one who analyzes the nerves of the business. It will monitor the e-commerce data updated by the company. In addition, it would take over and transfer the data between all managers for better understanding and functionality.

Average salary: 4 lakh to 5 lakh per year

The involvement of countless other segments like social media, delivery man, travel and tracking assistance, etc. play a role in the success of online fashion.

Written by- Mr. Shivam Soni, Co-Founder and CEO, Beyoung.in

