The boys and girls next door dress up for Derby Day





When attendance at Flemington Racecourse is capped at 5,500 and the weather varies from sunny to drizzly, why did we leave home ?, then the cast of Neighbors become good friends with the Derby Day photographers. The opening of the Melbourne Cup Carnival saw British model Jean Shrimpton upset the matrons in a white minidress in 1965, with Nicole Kidman attempting a My beautiful lady moment in 2012, and Naomi Campbell upped the style stakes at Dior in 2013. For 2021, celebrity power has been drastically curtailed and the cast of Melbourne’s lasting soap opera have been called upon to do the heavy lifting. Olympia Vallance wins the invasion of the soap opera Derby Day in a Sam Oglialoro dress. Credit:Photograph by Lucas Dawson In the absence of the Minogues, Margot Robbie and Natalie Imbruglia, compatriot Neighbors the Olympia Vallance alumni were rightly the center of attention in the member’s precinct. Wearing a bespoke gown by Melbourne designer Sam Olglialoro, Vallance kept tradition with a full skirt and monochrome palette, while catching the attention of young people with a rather loose halter top. I don’t have a single dress left after locking as I spent all the time making wardrobe selection so these are the only workout clothes. Luckily, Sam did it for me. It’s very classy and very Derby. I wanted to be sophisticated, said Vallance. It’s nice to dress. It’s my time to shine.

With her hair pulled back under a Kim Fletcher hat and sporting a perfect red pout, Vallance didn’t care to show off a cold shoulder to the fluctuating elements. Oh, I work with Penfolds [Derby Day sponsors], so I’m inside, honey. This is absolutely fine. Among the labyrinth of empty tables and chairs in the Birdcage, usually filled with marquees, revelers, and paparazzi-hunting influencers, the currents Neighbors Cast member Tim Kano has been given the difficult task of finding well-dressed men to get entries into the Myers Fashions on Your Front Lawn contest. Tim Kano with VRC Ambassador Crystal Kimber in the bird cage at Flemington Racecourse looking for whole wild cards for the Fashions on Your Front Lawn contest. Credit:Getty Like Leo Tanaka in Neighbors, Kano was crushed by concrete and almost embarked on an incestuous romance with his stepsister, so adding a 50s touch to her MJ Bale Derby Day outfit with a pleated black shirt was a simple task. The men who are here have really embraced the tradition, but what I’m really looking for are the finishes, the accessories that complement and the outfit, Kano said. I saw a lot of pocket squares and flashes of socks, next to the ones without socks. To be fair, socks make sense in this weather.

