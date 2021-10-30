Sydney men and women are fed up with dating

Dating is a minefield. Dating in Sydney, Australia, however, is a whole different kettle of fish. Simply put, the city is full of woods. This has been proven time and time again, with some of the most recent evidence coming from TikTok user Abby Elizabeth telling others about some messages she received on dating apps including, “I don’t. won’t tell my girlfriend “.

This is enough to embarrass the good guys (if they weren’t already living in a permanent state of embarrassment).

To perhaps offer a bit of justification if it is indeed possible that the Sydney dating scene has been turned upside down since The Spicy Cough arrived, with virtually all singles being forced to give up virtually any chance of finding the love, and just trying to enjoy the time alone.

The good points are that single Australians have taken the time to decide what they want from a partner, realizing that life is too short and now is the time to do things in the bedroom that would otherwise be. considered taboo.

But f * ckboi might actually be more of an umbrella term, rather than referring to a specific type of man from Sydney, as another TikTok video series proves. The videos are courtesy of @racyinaus, or Rachel in Australia, an American expat who now resides in Down Under.

In an ongoing series of videos, she describes typical Sydney men women are likely to meet on their dating trips, none of whom look like boyfriends or even husbands. We assume his videos are based on personal experience.

If you are a single female living in Sydney reading this we guarantee that you will be able to relate to some, if not all of the videos Rachel has posted so far.

Check out Rachel’s observations of single Sydney men in the video below

She says “the first guy you go out with is a guy who works in” commercial real estate “, on the first date he is going to buy you both a pitcher of something, and he is going to pick a table there. ‘outside because it’ I will spend all my time vaping.

She goes on to reveal another kind of Sydney man, “a bartender in his twenties, who somehow manages to live in a ridiculous penthouse in the Vaucluse.” Other Sydney singletons that women can expect to meet include the “Irish guy who lives in Bondi with some sort of tattoo on his butt that he really regrets but comes out the second you ask what it’s”. It will also have the ‘quintessential Irish haircut’, which can be compared to those seen in Peaky Blinders.

We won’t explain in detail all of the different stereotypes of Sydney that Rachel lists, we leave the pleasure of watching the video above to you. What his videos highlight, however, is the fact that these stereotypes still exist, and that there is no mention of the “nice boy.”

A long-standing cliché says “nice boys end up last”. DMARGE previously reported the story of dating advice columnist and podcaster Jana Hocking, who always found herself dating “bad boys.” But an unexpected visit to the hospital, where she was being treated by a rather attentive male doctor, changed her perspective.

“As someone who has always been the repairman as opposed to the one in need of fixing, I took from that scary moment in the hospital a new take on the good guy. Turns out he can be really damn sexy, ”she said.

Sex therapist and relationship expert Dr Nikki Goldstein also previously told DMARGE that cool guys might finally have a chance to shine in a post-Covid world,

“COVID has changed the way we date. We have moved from the age of sex to the age of relationships. People are wondering when they will be able to go out and travel again and if blockages will be the new normal.”

“So they also assess who they want to be locked up with. People don’t necessarily want a bad guy but a guy who will be with them through hard times and support them during a pandemic in The Nice One. “

Of course, unless you make it clear that you are shit in your profile, a woman is unlikely to know if you are good or bad. But let Rachel’s TikTok videos be a warning that women are focusing on the predictable games you play.

