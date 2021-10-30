Sleeping in your makeup, is it really that bad? | Beauty





Social media saw one of their seizures three times a day last month when makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury said women should sleep with makeup on for the sake of their marriage. A glance under the headline of the online tabloid (later edited) revealed that she hadn’t said that at all, but who cares about fair play in the highly profitable sport of making sure that women hate each other? What women do with their faces, their weddings and their pillowcases is none of my business. But I was interested in the degrees of horror expressed at the very idea of ​​not cleaning. For no doubt, I don’t care when my husband sees me naked, but I really care about the condition of my skin and firmly believe that sleeping with makeup on makes it worse. In the short term, it can cause tearing of tomorrow’s eyes and dehydration and dulling of the skin. In the long run, sleeping with makeup on can cause acne. The unconvinced should take a consulting dermatologist Dr Justine Klukword for it. During the day, sebum and dead cells accumulate on the surface of the skin and in our pores. Makeup forms a layer on top of it and increases the chances of pore clogs and breakouts, she says. Our skin is exposed to pollution throughout the day. In industrialized areas, this has been associated with increased rates of acne. Pollution also contributes to skin aging, such as dark spots. If we weren’t removing makeup before bed, we probably weren’t removing these polluting particles from our skin either. That said, I’m not a fan of the sometimes oddly aggressive tone of online skin care dogma. There is more to life than skin care. My youth wouldn’t have been so fun if I had been concerned about tomorrow’s pores every time I landed dizzy on a mattress. I also don’t think a few drunken nights spent in the face of a slap did any lasting harm. Even now, I’m not a skincare saint. Like to eat, sleep and exercise, that’s what we do more time that matters. And so, the vast majority of evenings, I propel myself off the sofa around 8 p.m. (later and I’m too tired), massaging in a typical cleansing balm Farmacy Green Clean, (24, 50ml), add a dash of water to make it milky, then sweep with a damp flannel, washing again if necessary. It’s absolutely for the sake of her skin. But from time to time, we can live a little.

