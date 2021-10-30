Where can I buy a great cocktail dress?

Now that things are opening up and weddings, dinners, and special events seem to be on the rise (at least for the immediate future), my friends and I have been looking for dresses that go beyond the simple but basic. I would love to find a great cocktail look that would be an investment in the times to come and a source of inspiration. My budget is $ 300 to $ 500, but a friend is willing to double it. What do you suggest? Elisabeth, New York

In the summer of 2020, after the initial trauma of isolation, one of the popular sociological theories circulating in the fashion world was that after months of slouching in sweats and leggings, we don’t would never want to get out of it, as we would have become conditioned to sartorial laziness.

It always seemed wrong to me.

Not just because of the basic physics of fashion (for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction) but because of basic psychology. After all, if an item of clothing becomes inherently associated with a traumatic time, why would you want to continue wearing it after that time is over?

Rather, you would like to do the opposite: use your clothes to signal to yourself and others that a new time has started, to literally wear your new beginning on your sleeve.

Or, in your case, in a cocktail dress!

And because this garment will then become the symbol of a more positive and promising era, and because, if we had learned anything in the last 19 months, we should have learned that no one really needs a lot of new things (and the world we live in really isn’t), this garment must be an item that you intend to hold onto for the long term and therefore worthy of investment.