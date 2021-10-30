Fashion
Where can I buy a great cocktail dress?
Now that things are opening up and weddings, dinners, and special events seem to be on the rise (at least for the immediate future), my friends and I have been looking for dresses that go beyond the simple but basic. I would love to find a great cocktail look that would be an investment in the times to come and a source of inspiration. My budget is $ 300 to $ 500, but a friend is willing to double it. What do you suggest? Elisabeth, New York
In the summer of 2020, after the initial trauma of isolation, one of the popular sociological theories circulating in the fashion world was that after months of slouching in sweats and leggings, we don’t would never want to get out of it, as we would have become conditioned to sartorial laziness.
It always seemed wrong to me.
Not just because of the basic physics of fashion (for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction) but because of basic psychology. After all, if an item of clothing becomes inherently associated with a traumatic time, why would you want to continue wearing it after that time is over?
Rather, you would like to do the opposite: use your clothes to signal to yourself and others that a new time has started, to literally wear your new beginning on your sleeve.
Or, in your case, in a cocktail dress!
And because this garment will then become the symbol of a more positive and promising era, and because, if we had learned anything in the last 19 months, we should have learned that no one really needs a lot of new things (and the world we live in really isn’t), this garment must be an item that you intend to hold onto for the long term and therefore worthy of investment.
This is a great opportunity to explore some quirky little brands that may be less trendy and have things that don’t scream FALL 2021! (and which may have built-in circular values). For some suggestions on where to start, I consulted Kate Lanphear, T Magazine’s Director of Feminine Style, and Ikram Goldman, the owner of restoration in Chicago, which dresses some of the chicest women in this city.
For starters, Ikram suggests you find something classic in style but with a touch of humor. She noted that a classic crew neck with long sleeves fitted on top and a bit of A-line on the bottom is a generally flattering and timeless style. Kate pointed out that it’s worth choosing a dress that can be worn to cocktails but also to the office if you add a cardigan or jacket, which helps cover the cost.
So look Self-portrait, something from a dress specialist, as well as Ganni, which also marks its offer of a responsible tag to indicate which clothes are made from environmentally friendly materials. Also Jonathan cohen, which also has a particularity studio line made from unsold fabrics, which means that each item is by definition more unique (and on its second life).
Finally, if you’re willing to spend more, watch Their Longette, a young Japanese brand, and Trade fairs. And think of what you buy not just as a dress, but as a commemoration.
Your style questions, answers
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion readers question, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Where Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
