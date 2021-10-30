Florida sweeps Georgia in Top 10 battle





The Florida men’s and women’s swim and diving programs opened the historic rivalry weekend in spectacular fashion Thursday and Friday with a sweep over the No.8 Georgia in Gainesville. The men’s team won 10 of 16 events to come away with a 180-120 victory. The women won half of the events and won by a tighter margin of 153-147. Incredible meeting for us these last two days. Everyone got together and did their best. Head diving coach Brian Gillooly said in a press release, It was great to see my divers contribute in such a big way. The men’s and women’s diving team kicked off the event on Thursday night with a dominant performance over the talented No.8 Georgia teams. Junior Leo Garcia and senior Elizabeth Perez both won the 1m and 3m diving events, and five Gators achieved zonal qualifying scores in both events. Garcia remains undefeated in the 3m event over three meetings this season. Swimming programs picked up where the divers left off on Friday morning, with the men claiming a massive 60-point victory over a star-studded Bulldog team with eight All-Americans and a pair of SEC champions. Sophomore Adam Chaney notched a 100 yard backstroke victory and helped clinch victories in both relay events. The men swept the 100 and 200 chest yards, led by senior Dillon Hillis, who placed first in both events. On the women’s side, the Gators picked up a slim victory over a Georgia women’s program that includes six All-Americans. The most impressive performance came from Talia Bates, winning her three individual events and securing B qualifying times in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Thirteen Gators on the men’s and women’s roster earned B Cups for the NCAA Championship qualifying standard, setting them up for national championship hopes later in the season. Despite the top 10 victory that is sure to elevate Florida’s national standings and SEC championship aspirations, head coach Anthony Nesty encouraged the team to stay focused on the busy schedule ahead. We were going to Georgia Tech’s invitation in three weeks and then we have a group going to the US Open, Nesty said in a Twitter videoWe want to improve every week and we have a lot of work to do. The Gators are back on the road after two home games, heading to Tallahassee on Nov. 5 to face Florida State at 2 p.m. ET. Contact Jackson Castellano at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jaxacastellano. Enjoy what you read? Get The Alligator content delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent from the university since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today.

