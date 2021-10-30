Fashion
The Buzz Cut: Sexy luxury fashion houses Mangalsutra accidentally give a common thing left and right to hate – The Swaddle
In The buzz cut, we bring you a summary of the news that you wish not to be news.
Sexy Mangalsutras luxury fashion houses accidentally give a common thing left and right to hate
An Indian luxury fashion house has won a historic victory for the unity of the country. In a strategic political victory that no one, including the fashion house, saw coming, the brand brought together factions from the left, right and center of the country to unite in their utter loathing for a new product. The product in question? Mangalsutras, known by their common name as “a chain that somehow symbolizes a husband’s ownership over a real person” – but makes them sexy. The ad campaign for the latter features women wearing the chains, but with an overall suggestive energy, sometimes featuring a husband accessory. Everyone just prefers the yoke chain as it was. Some say it’s too much empowerment. Others say no one has asked for this specific type of empowerment. Most are just tired of it all. No one knows what is going on. But the moment has gone down in history as one of the few events that transcends the two-dimensional political spectrum into a fifth dimension, beyond left, right, center, time or space. He is nowhere and he is everywhere. The sexy mangasutra will rule us all.
*
India’s cricket team courageously takes a stand on the problem from a distance, cricketers around the world cry out in solidarity
The Indian cricket team rocked the world with their courageous stance – or rather, kneel – on the issue of state violence against minorities in a completely different country. Aggressive chirping sounds have been heard by crickets all over the world. Representatives from the cricket world have argued that it is important to stand for their brothers in arms when no one else is. The rest of the world maintained a respectful silence, allowing the sad cricket song to speak for itself.
*
Hollywood only announces anime sequels and reboots to infinity and beyond
With the next film on another cartoon character no one asked to know more, Hollywood announced that from now on it will only be producing reboots, sequels and spin-offs until the end of time. Real-life actors are said to be in talks to organize a union on the working conditions to which they will henceforth be subjected: to speak in a very animated manner into a microphone, to pass themselves off as an assortment of sensitive objects. Magazine kiosks are frantic to explain this radical change in the zeitgeist which requires them to display prominently images of the lion of Madagascar posing suggestively. The writers are also scrambling to find a backstory for The beauty and the Beast it’s inspiring. As for avid moviegoers themselves, many have secretly banded together in an underground movement to bring back “real cinema”: aggressive pulp fiction, cowboys and sensitive robots they can really identify with.
*
Police step up efforts to catch dangerous drug dealers, stop pedestrians from random loitering
If “Stop, in the name of Plod! is a familiar line to you, it is for the Hyderabad Police too much. The arm of state with the greatest impunity for violence and arbitrariness, arguably holding a lot of power and resources, was inspired by a most feared intimidating figure of all. Not the type to let harmless pedestrians mind their own business to escape the ‘long arm of the law’, police have started checking their private messages for overwhelming evidence of an international drug conspiracy . “We received a very important piece of information that the drug mafia is known to walk around with careless references to drugs there for everyone to see,” an inspector said. An inside source hinted that the anonymous dumpster was wearing a scarf and a huge clinking blue hat.
Sources
2/ https://theswaddle.com/the-buzz-cut-luxury-fashion-houses-sexy-mangalsutras-accidentally-give-left-and-right-common-thing-to-hate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]