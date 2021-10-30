Fashion
men’s basketball to play against NC State, NC | University
Elizabeth City State University men’s basketball team set to start the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season with exhibition games against two of the NCAA’s top Division I programs .
ECSU will travel to Raleigh on Monday to play against North Carolina State at PNC Arena.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Admission is free to enter the game, according to NC State University Athletics.
According to PNC Arena website, a face cover for guests is required for entry. Customers are also encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
On Friday night, November 5, the Vikings concluded their exhibition list with a game inside the Dean E. Smith Center on the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.
Friday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
According to UNC athletics, spectators are required to wear a face covering and follow applicable COVID-19 guidelines while at the Smith Center.
The ECSU will begin its regular season on November 12 in Pennsylvania at Kutztown University for the PSAC / CIAA Challenge.
The Elizabeth City State University football team are set to play their final home game of the season on Saturday as they host Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association North Division foe Virginia Union.
The playing time inside Roebuck Stadium is 1:00 p.m.
Game audio is expected to be broadcast live on WRVS-FM 89.9 radio in the Elizabeth City area and at www.ECSU.edu/WRVS in line.
Once on the website, select the live listening link on the page.
The ECSU (3-5, 3-2 CIAA) beat Chowan’s visit 32-28 on October 23 in Elizabeth City.
Virginia Union (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) comes on after a 27-7 home loss to Bowie State.
The Hawks (5-3, 2-3 CIAA) travel to Central Virginia to face Virginia State (3-4, 3-2 CIAA) on Saturday.
Kick-off inside Rogers Stadium is at 2 p.m.
Morgan State to Norfolk State
NORFOLK, Virginia The Norfolk State football team (5-2, 1-0 MEAC) appear to remain perfect in the MEAC and extend their winning streak to six games when the Spartans host Morgan State (0-7, 0-3) this Saturday, Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. at Dick Price Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN +, Blazin Hot 91.1 FM and SiriusXM Radio.
In their last outing, NSU Juwan Carter totaled 332 yards and completed a school record 21 straight passes at one point to lead Norfolk State to a 45-31 win over Howard last Saturday at Greene Stadium.
Cameryn Brent ran for 99 yards and two scores on 10 carries, including the 57-yard touchdown with 1:33 remaining.
The victory was the Spartans’ fifth straight victory, tying their longest winning streak in the past 10 years.
Justin Smith caught seven passes for 147 yards, two career highs.
Stuart Anderson Jr. blocked a Howard punt in the third quarter as Christian Ruffin returned 4 yards for a touchdown.
Morgan State enters the game this week still looking for their first win of the season. The Bears are down to 0-7 this year, 0-3 in the MEAC, after losing 28-17 at home last week to North Carolina Central.
The WINSTON-SALEM Wake Forests offensive advances to propel the Demon Deacons 13th place to win their Atlantic Coast Conference division. Duke tries to find something approaching that kind of efficiency as October draws to a close.
The Demon Deacons and Blue Devils meet in the long instate streak on Saturday, with Wake Forest looking to remain undefeated and Duke still looking for their first league win.
The Demon Deacons (7-0) tied the 1944 program record for their best start of any season, as they also had their first 4-0 mark in the ACC. They are the league’s highest-ranked team in the PA’s Top 25 and one of nine undefeated teams in the country, fueled by a near-perfect offense in last weekend’s 70-56 victory at Army. .
You don’t win a championship with a 7-0 record, said wide receiver Taylor Morin. You don’t get finger rings for winning seven games. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so we have to keep going and the focus this week is on Duke.
Wake Forest scored touchdowns on 11 of 12 drives in the Army victory and ranks fifth in the Bowl Subdivision’s ranks in offensive scoring (43.1). Compare that to the Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3), who average more yards (471.4-469.4) but are tied for 77th on offense (27.0).
The biggest difference is the way the teams deal with football. Wake Forest has six turnovers, ranking fourth nationally in turnover margin (plus-10), while Duke has lost 14 turnovers in the same number of games.
Duke has stuttered from the start of the league, scoring seven points in a loss to North Carolina and suffering a 48-0 loss to Virginia in a four-figure effort on October 16 leading up to opening week.
We have a lot of guys who want to win, a lot of guys who are talented enough I think as a team to go out and win games, said Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg. I think at the end of the day we kind of have to look at each other and see what was wrong.
North Carolina to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. Mack Brown is hoping his North Carolina team can avoid a Halloween nightmare on his first coaching visit to No.11 Notre Dame.
They are a good football team, Brown, 70, said of good friend Brian Kellys Fighting Irish (6-1). They are 27-1 at home and have won 37 straight against unranked teams.
For Kelly, the Tar Heels (4-3) are a sleeping giant. Ranked No.10 in the PA’s preseason Top 25 and favorite to reach the ACC title game, North Carolina had already suffered three losses before beating Miami 45-42 two ago. weeks.
Look, it’s about winning football games, said Kelly, whose team have won back-to-back wins since losing at home to No.2 Cincinnati. Any night (when) this team (North Carolina) brings it together, they’re as good as any team we’ve played this year. They are a talented football team.
Start with 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior quarterback Sam Howell, who completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 493 yards and five rushing touchdowns for the Tar Heels. . Then there’s a veteran offensive line, running back Ty Chandler (588 yards and seven touchdowns) and second wide receiver Josh Downs (60 receptions, 837 yards and eight touchdowns).
It could be too many goblins to deal with for the Irish defense, who are fifth nationally with 17 turnovers (11 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) but will be less All-America junior free keeper Kyle Hamilton due to injury. Knee.
Last season North Carolina and Notre Dame were tied 17-all at halftime before the Irish defense dominated the second half for a 31-17 victory.
They were more physical than us, said Brown.
Louisville in the State of North Carolina
The state of North Carolina quickly regrouped after its first loss. The Wolfpack are due to start again on Saturday night against Louisville, although injuries could make it more difficult this time around.
NC State (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) just lost 31-30 to Miami in an error-prone performance that knocked Dave Doerens’ side off the Top 25 AP after a four-week stint in the standings . . It also saw the Wolfpack lose a fourth defensive starter to a season-ending injury.
Still, the loss doesn’t change the fact that NC State controls their own destiny in the Atlantic Division’s race to reach the ACC Championship game, a fact Doeren brought up and then reiterated twice more to start the week.
I know a lot of fans have been disappointed, upset, whatever you may say about the loss we just suffered, Doeren said. And we too, more than you. But we still have everything in front of us.
The good news for Doeren is that NC State followed their first loss to Mississippi State with four straight wins, including a double overtime victory over six-time defending ACC champion Clemson.
Louisville (4-3, 2-2) comes off a division victory over Boston College and must win on Saturday to stay in the race in the Atlantic race with number 13 Wake Forest (7- 0, 4-0). The Cardinals are following this game as they take on Clemson in a critical three-game stretch.
