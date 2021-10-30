2050 targets don’t make sense, new Net-Zero standard seems to be changing it – WWD





The Science Based Targets Initiative, or SBTi, on Thursday launched the world’s first corporate standard for net zero emissions. What does this mean for business leaders who have already set goals? First of all, this means that a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 is a fine target (which many fashion and beauty companies have aligned themselves with) but that “faster action”, according to SBTi, is required. “They don’t make sense. [2050 emissions reduction targets are] It doesn’t make sense if we don’t take action this decade, ”said Doreen Stabinsky, professor of global environmental policy at the College of the Atlantic, during an SBTi webinar on Thursday, coinciding with the launch of the standard. global net zero. SBTi is part of the Center for Sustainable Business of the World Resource Institute and is a collaborator of the United Nations Global Compact. Already, more than 600 companies (including Etsy, Inditex and Ikea) have set goals as part of SBTi’s Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign. The new net zero standard could further restrict greenwashing in space with its full coverage, short-term goals spanning the next five to 10 years, and more ambitious 2050 goals. The new net zero standard calls for a 90-95% decarbonization trajectory by 2050 and a halving of emissions well “before 2030”. Noting the recent increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, stressed: “We are also rapidly approaching critical tipping points… There is only one way forward. , which involves rapid and deep emission reductions. and, in addition, investing in nature-based solutions – which are absolutely fundamental. “ From there, the offsets and decarbonization tools were deemed satisfactory to achieve total neutrality. That being said, SBTi said these tools cannot exceed 5-10% of a company’s emissions, depending on the industry. While the validation process will be officially launched next year, several companies, including AstraZeneca, CVS Health, Dentsu International, JLL, Holcim, Wipro and Ørsted have all had their targets validated as part of the pilot phase. “CVS Health is proud to be one of the first companies in the world to have our net zero goals validated by the SBTi net-zero methodology,” said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, director of sustainability. for CVS Santé. “We are focused on taking bold climate action to help improve the health and well-being of our communities and find innovative solutions to further mitigate our impact on the environment. By 2030, we will reduce our environmental impact by more than 50% and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. ” Together with the contributors, SBTi seeks to develop a similar project for the financial sector, scheduled for November 2021.

