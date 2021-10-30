These fashion enthusiasts are leading the way

Saving has been the buzzword among Gen Z and Millennial Indians for some time now, and more since the pandemic. Instagram has witnessed the proliferation of ephemeral online thrift stores created even by teenagers, from every nook and cranny of the country. While saving has been popular overseas for some time, it was a foreign term for Indians, which is now part of everyday conversation – something people look forward to doing. Thrifting has become a go-to alternative thanks to its reasonable prices, even for branded goods, especially after crowd favorite Shein was banned. Not to mention the spread of mindful living that has encouraged people to embrace and display their savings. Social media influencers and fashion bloggers have also jumped on the sustainable bandwagon trying to encourage the savings mindset. The global outcry and claims against fast fashion brands have sparked this desire in people who strive to lead more eco-friendly lives, to make conscious fashion choices.

Shreya Jain, a blogger and content creator from Jaipur who runs SJ Box on Instagram, is a happy bargain buyer. In a conversation with News18, she said: In an age where cheap and fast fashion has led to a throwaway mentality, shopping for second-hand clothes is a silver lining. Although I haven’t completely quit consuming fast fashion, I am taking small steps in promoting ethical alternatives.

The booming thrift store business has opened up a variety of choices for bloggers, so they don’t have to feel fomo while avoiding fast fashion. Shreya has also recently started saving her pre-loved clothes which sell out in a jiffy. The language shift from occasion to occasion, of which the latter term is now preferred, describes the patterns of change surrounding the savings mindset over a period of time.

Sunitha Scharma, a Kerala-based style and travel blogger, is also a newbie in selling pre-loved secondhand. These are clothes that have barely been worn or never worn that no longer fit me. I clung to them thinking that I would one day fit in, but realized that I would be happier if they found new homes. She has already made two rounds of sales and plans to run more in the future as this experience has brought her immense joy. Every time a buyer sends me photos styling my outfit, I do a happy little dance, she told News18.

She recommends buying clothes that transcend the seasons or trends, re-wearing and redesigning the clothes you own, which will take a lot of learning and unlearning. Until a few years ago I did a lot of shopping for fast fashion brands. However, I am slowly taking steps to be a conscious consumer by reusing, saving and sourcing more locally than before. Sunitha sews her own clothes or also custom-made them, if possible.

Bhumika Thakkar, a chartered accountant turned fashion and skincare blogger in Mumbai, said her purchased second-hand pieces were quite unique and affordable. The fact that you are supporting a small business and reusing clothing adds to its benefits, she said. Fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M have launched their sustainable lines and DIY is not a new concept here as Indians are used to buying material and having it sewn. Many new small brands have appeared with fresh designs and good quality and durable materials. People are certainly more aware of their consumption now and are moving towards sustainability, which is a huge first step, she added in a conversation with News18.

Bhumika also said that repeating clothes by styling them in different ways is a growing trend these days.

But what if you can change the same outfit for a completely different one without running the risk of repeating clothes? Niti Singhals’ revolutionary Twee In One is the only sustainable brand that aims to do just that. The brand shouts less is more with its reversible and convertible clothing for women and children. The clothes undergo a complete makeover in no time at all and voila, your work outfit is now ready for the party. The concept is literally similar to buying a free combo, and here you can get up to four looks from just one garment. Speaking to New18, she said: It sure is a conscious lifestyle. With extended longevity, the clothes can be reused with different looks, a small step towards saving the planet.

In a world of hyper-convenience and overconsumption, as the population peaks, there would be less space, busier lifestyles, and more pressure on the fashion industry. Convertible / reversible fashion is the future because it saves space, time and is durable, Niti added. Not just clothes, Twee in One has also introduced convertible bags to their collection.

Aparna Kuttikat, a Bangalore-based fashion curator, started saving money in an effort to cut fast fashion clothing purchases and take a step towards sustainability. She was introduced to the concept in college three years ago when savings were still event-based and not thriving on Instagram. Since there are restrictions on practicing sustainability at a high level, saving has always been one of the easiest ways to start contributing. But, not all of my savings experiences have been great, which I think could be a daunting factor for fashion influencers.

Sustainability was supposed to be the fashion of 2021 and people are definitely adopting measures for the same, she added. Aparna also tried on reversible clothes and bags. I loved that it’s one item and I can wear it with so many different pieces.

The 2021 online thrift store fashion resale report thredUP indicates that the global second hand industry is expected to double over the next five years, reaching $ 77 billion. This record wave is seen as being pulled by millennials and millennials. The entry of US company Poshmark, a popular market for second-hand fashion, in India, has further strengthened the future of savings in India. the country. Along with the sense of accomplishment of having done a little bit to save the planet, the thrill of discovery that comes with bagging limited items mostly in one piece at minimal cost makes the savings so much. healthier. The shift to the culture of savings is here to stay and we all agreed.

