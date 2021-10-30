Fashion
These fashion enthusiasts are leading the way
Saving has been the buzzword among Gen Z and Millennial Indians for some time now, and more since the pandemic. Instagram has witnessed the proliferation of ephemeral online thrift stores created even by teenagers, from every nook and cranny of the country. While saving has been popular overseas for some time, it was a foreign term for Indians, which is now part of everyday conversation – something people look forward to doing. Thrifting has become a go-to alternative thanks to its reasonable prices, even for branded goods, especially after crowd favorite Shein was banned. Not to mention the spread of mindful living that has encouraged people to embrace and display their savings. Social media influencers and fashion bloggers have also jumped on the sustainable bandwagon trying to encourage the savings mindset. The global outcry and claims against fast fashion brands have sparked this desire in people who strive to lead more eco-friendly lives, to make conscious fashion choices.
Shreya Jain, a blogger and content creator from Jaipur who runs SJ Box on Instagram, is a happy bargain buyer. In a conversation with News18, she said: In an age where cheap and fast fashion has led to a throwaway mentality, shopping for second-hand clothes is a silver lining. Although I haven’t completely quit consuming fast fashion, I am taking small steps in promoting ethical alternatives.
The booming thrift store business has opened up a variety of choices for bloggers, so they don’t have to feel fomo while avoiding fast fashion. Shreya has also recently started saving her pre-loved clothes which sell out in a jiffy. The language shift from occasion to occasion, of which the latter term is now preferred, describes the patterns of change surrounding the savings mindset over a period of time.
Sunitha Scharma, a Kerala-based style and travel blogger, is also a newbie in selling pre-loved secondhand. These are clothes that have barely been worn or never worn that no longer fit me. I clung to them thinking that I would one day fit in, but realized that I would be happier if they found new homes. She has already made two rounds of sales and plans to run more in the future as this experience has brought her immense joy. Every time a buyer sends me photos styling my outfit, I do a happy little dance, she told News18.
She recommends buying clothes that transcend the seasons or trends, re-wearing and redesigning the clothes you own, which will take a lot of learning and unlearning. Until a few years ago I did a lot of shopping for fast fashion brands. However, I am slowly taking steps to be a conscious consumer by reusing, saving and sourcing more locally than before. Sunitha sews her own clothes or also custom-made them, if possible.
Bhumika Thakkar, a chartered accountant turned fashion and skincare blogger in Mumbai, said her purchased second-hand pieces were quite unique and affordable. The fact that you are supporting a small business and reusing clothing adds to its benefits, she said. Fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M have launched their sustainable lines and DIY is not a new concept here as Indians are used to buying material and having it sewn. Many new small brands have appeared with fresh designs and good quality and durable materials. People are certainly more aware of their consumption now and are moving towards sustainability, which is a huge first step, she added in a conversation with News18.
Bhumika also said that repeating clothes by styling them in different ways is a growing trend these days.
But what if you can change the same outfit for a completely different one without running the risk of repeating clothes? Niti Singhals’ revolutionary Twee In One is the only sustainable brand that aims to do just that. The brand shouts less is more with its reversible and convertible clothing for women and children. The clothes undergo a complete makeover in no time at all and voila, your work outfit is now ready for the party. The concept is literally similar to buying a free combo, and here you can get up to four looks from just one garment. Speaking to New18, she said: It sure is a conscious lifestyle. With extended longevity, the clothes can be reused with different looks, a small step towards saving the planet.
In a world of hyper-convenience and overconsumption, as the population peaks, there would be less space, busier lifestyles, and more pressure on the fashion industry. Convertible / reversible fashion is the future because it saves space, time and is durable, Niti added. Not just clothes, Twee in One has also introduced convertible bags to their collection.
Aparna Kuttikat, a Bangalore-based fashion curator, started saving money in an effort to cut fast fashion clothing purchases and take a step towards sustainability. She was introduced to the concept in college three years ago when savings were still event-based and not thriving on Instagram. Since there are restrictions on practicing sustainability at a high level, saving has always been one of the easiest ways to start contributing. But, not all of my savings experiences have been great, which I think could be a daunting factor for fashion influencers.
Sustainability was supposed to be the fashion of 2021 and people are definitely adopting measures for the same, she added. Aparna also tried on reversible clothes and bags. I loved that it’s one item and I can wear it with so many different pieces.
The 2021 online thrift store fashion resale report thredUP indicates that the global second hand industry is expected to double over the next five years, reaching $ 77 billion. This record wave is seen as being pulled by millennials and millennials. The entry of US company Poshmark, a popular market for second-hand fashion, in India, has further strengthened the future of savings in India. the country. Along with the sense of accomplishment of having done a little bit to save the planet, the thrill of discovery that comes with bagging limited items mostly in one piece at minimal cost makes the savings so much. healthier. The shift to the culture of savings is here to stay and we all agreed.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/shift-to-thrift-convertible-couture-these-fashion-enthusiasts-are-leading-the-way-sustainable-ecofriendly-clothes-4379183.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]