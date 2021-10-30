Fashion
McAuliffe supporters disguise themselves as white supremacists
by Kerry Dougherty
What happened earlier today in Charlottesville is despicable and disqualifying. Democrats, posing as white supremacists, arrived at a Glenn Youngkin event carrying tiki torches and claiming to be Republican supporters.
It’s disgusting even to McAuliffe.
With all their experience with blackface, you’d think Virginia’s Democrats might better disguise themselves as racists. Why didn’t they seek advice from Ralph Northam and Mark Herring?
Sadly, social media is nimble and smart, and morons posing with tiki torches were quickly identified on social media as Democratic agents.
This is just the latest awkward move from desperate McAuliffe supporters. The one that will surely turn against you. If the Democrat lost 8 points on Thursday, he is expected to lose 20 by the end of the weekend.
This nasty childish Clinton stunt was meant to sink the Youngkin campaign. Instead, he should sink McAuliffe’s.
Here’s how it happened: Five protesters dressed in white shirts, khaki pants, sunglasses and baseball caps stood outside the Youngkin campaign bus, holding tiki torches as the candidate held an event in a Charlottesville Mexican restaurant.
“We’re all for Glenn,” was their refrain.
NBC News was quick to report that white supremacists were showing their support for the Republican candidate.
Two members of McAuliffe’s communications team immediately tweeted their outrage at the tiki torch bearers.
“It’s disgusting and disqualifying,” Jen Goodman tweeted.
“The Unite the Right rally was one of the darkest days in Commonwealth history. That’s what Glenn Youngkin supporters are,” Christina Freundlich said.
Not so fast, ladies. The show is over. Everyone now knows that these were YOUR people.
The fastest people to spread the right-wing Democratic protest hoax in Charlottesville, Virginia are those who work for @TerryMcAuliffe. @christinafreund, campaign spokesperson and communications manager @ jengoodman75 are the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/2BMh892Tdt https://t.co/U5RjUQ9YbB pic.twitter.com/Y3gMTple6J
– Andy Ngo ️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2021
Remind me, who are the racists in Virginia politics?
Hours after social media lit with the reported identities of several of the Tiki Torch idiots, the Lincoln Project took responsibility for the fake demonstration. And the outraged McAuliffe campaign tweets were hastily deleted.
The Lincoln Project is a federal PAC that is described as “anti-Republican.” According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the Lincoln Project spent $ 298,011 to help McAuliffe. Until there. We don’t know what they spent today.
The question is whether the Lincoln Project REALLY hired fake Nazis to tarnish the Youngkin campaign or are they covering up more unsavory McAuliffe campaign activities?
Maybe the FBI should investigate.
From 6.30 p.m. on Friday Washington Examiner was the only newspaper to report on the latest cheap shots from McAuliffe supporters.
According to ExaminerYoungkin was not surprised by the depths into which his opponent would sink.
“I think they work for Terry McAuliffe, and I’m sure he sent them,” Youngkin told NBC29 when asked about the torchbearer group. “They will do anything to win, and he does anything to win. And so he pays people to show up and act stupid at our gatherings. “
Youngkin’s communications director Matt Wolking added in a tweet, “Terry McAuliffe’s campaign has been the dirtiest, meanest and most dishonest campaign in Virginia history. This morning, they end his career by going even lower.
Voters should reject this gooey behavior and see it for what it is: the last breath of a shady politician who will do anything to get elected.
Virginie deserves better than that. Virginia IS better than that.
Vote accordingly.
This column has been republished with permission from Kerry: unemployed and unedited.
