Streets flooded with disguised Brits at the start of Halloween weekend





Young people dressed up to celebrate Halloween on Friday night (Photos: Snapper SK) British streets were filled with Jokers, Playboy Bunnies, Plague Doctors and other eye-catching characters as people marched into town for Halloween. The holidays fall on a Sunday this year, which means people took advantage of Friday night to party and go clubbing. Pictures of young people in Birmingham and London show groups of friends dressed in spooky outfits, covered in fake blood and with faces full of dramatic makeup. Police cans have been spotted parked waiting in case something happens, as long lines of revelers lined up for pubs, bars and clubs. Masked promoters resembling characters from the popular TV show Squid Game stood on the Birmingham pavement, inviting punters to events. People dressed as vampires, Telly Tubbies and witches strolled through busy streets filled with red smoke while others opted for a bit of glitter on their faces. To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Some people braved skimpy outfits despite the cold (Photo: SnapperSK)

Lots of people were drinking and attending events (Photo: SnapperSK)

Partygoers are also expected to celebrate tonight (Photo: Rex Features) Those who don’t want to feel too hard on work on Monday also have Saturday night to enjoy the Halloween fun. Restaurants, bar clubs and more are gearing up for what is the first of several busy weekends. The country has been enjoying unrestricted nightlife for a few months now, but things are set to pick up steam over the winter as Britons celebrate Halloween, Christmas and New Years Eve. But the celebrations also come with concerns about people drinking too much, pushing things too far and getting into trouble. Meanwhile, store owners have been warned to keep an eye out for groups of children buying eggs and flour.

The couple dressed up as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to go out in London (Photo: Rex Features)

Different venues held Halloween parties throughout the night (Photo: PA)

People appreciated the absence of restrictions on coronaviruses and gathered in huge crowds (Photo: SnapperSK) In an open letter, Wiltshire Deputy Chief Constable Deb Smith wrote: As Halloween approaches, I am writing to raise awareness of the potential increase in the number of under-18s buying items such as eggs and flour in your store for the purpose of inducing anti-social behavior. behviour. We cannot stop stores from selling items, but we politely ask you to ask yourself why a young person, or a group of young people, wants to buy boxes of eggs and sacks of flour. Many forces across the country have reiterated the Halloween etiquette, advising people to only cheat or deal with decorated houses. Wiltshire Police posted on Facebook: Unexpected calls after dark can be really frightening for some of the most vulnerable members of our community. If you see a “No Trick or Treat” sign, please respect it. Contact our press team by sending us an email at[email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more

