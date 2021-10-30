Holly Willoughby shows off her curves in a low-cut dress for long-awaited announcement



















October 30, 2021 – 10:18 AM BST



Jenni McKnight Holly Willoughby gave fans a morning pick-me-up by announcing a collaboration with jewelry designer Kirstie Le Marque while wearing a bodycon black dress

Holly willoughby woke fans up with a bang on Saturday morning by sharing some exciting news while flaunting her curves in a tight black dress. MORE: Holly Willoughby amazes fans with jaw-dropping glamor transformation The This morning the star took to Instagram to post a short behind-the-scenes video of herself modeling stunning jewelry from her new womens lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon’s next collaboration with jewelry designer Kirstie Le Marque. Loading the player … WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns in skin-tight LBD as she teases Kirstie Le Marque jewelry collaboration Holly looked radiant in the clip, perched on the edge of a bed in her LBD while wearing a gorgeous gold necklace with a small round crystal. Her blonde hair was styled in her usual wave and her makeup was simple to highlight her flawless complexion. The clip then reveals a preview of several designs that will no doubt feature in the collaboration, including a snap of a star sitting in the middle of an incomplete circle. The words “Wylde Moon x Kirstie Le Marque” then flash on the screen. MORE: The 10 Most Iconic Holly Willoughby Halloween Costumes Over The Years SEE: Holly Willoughby’s Daily Diet: Star’s Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snacks Revealed Sharing the news enthusiastically, Holly captioned the video: “I am delighted to share with you the first look of the @wyldemoon x @kirstielemarque jewelry collaboration – launch Thursday November 4th #WMxKLM.“ Holly looked gorgeous in her LBD Kirstie also shared the video on her Instagram account, with Holly responding: “I couldn’t be more proud and excited about this collaboration.“ Holly is a huge fan of Kirstie’s work and has been spotted in several of her designs, including the ” Chunky Star Necklace‘to which she added the’ Diamond Egg Charm ‘. Holly was also spotted in Kirstie’s £ 350 Diamond Starburst necklace. While it looks like the exact versions of Holly are no longer available, we expect there will be similar designs in her upcoming collaboration. Launch of Wylde Moon x Kirstie Le Marque on November 4 Holly launched her specially curated Wylde Moon women’s lifestyle website last month. Topics range from spotlighting inspiring women to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing. “I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things I love, the lessons I have learned along the way, the things I see and want to instantly share with others.” she said at the time. “I want this to be a place where we can celebrate other people as well, where we can shine a light on them, their marks. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

