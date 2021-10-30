The ridiculous dress codes of Melbourne Cups celebrities

Melbourne Cup racing VIPs and celebrities face a dress code crackdown. James Weir recaps.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is a school for adults and we all need to stop pretending it isn’t.

Between the drunken guys fighting and the barefoot girls getting rolled on stretchers, the only thing he’s missing is a foam party sponsored by City Beach and a church group throwing red frogs into the crowd.

Former WAG Nadia Bartel – who escaped the flak after this video was posted showing her sniffing white powder on a plate at an illegal lockdown party – was not renewed as a Melbourne Cup Ambassador this year. Big mistake. She’s the most prominent brand ambassador they’ve ever had.

The preciousness around the extravagance of weeklong races is getting a little out of hand. There have been a slew of headlines about dress codes enforced in the racetrack’s member-only areas and it has become more confusing than the state-by-state lockdown rules.

The big ban seems to be on racy dresses. The Victoria Racing Club has opposed visible bellies for over a century, but it has not specifically banned dresses with trendy ‘cutouts’, as the Australian Turf Club has. But does a belly ban automatically mean that cutouts are also unacceptable?

And if so, we need more criteria on what exactly classifies a die. Is a slit a cutout? What if you really need cuts because you are sweating excessively? In this case, it’s not really cutouts more than vents. It’s a medical condition – get a medical certificate from your GP and strut straight into the bird cage.

Of course, Delta Goodrem has already taken advantage of the midriff / cut-out flaw. She was enjoying the breeze on her lower back when she traveled to a Melbourne Cup event in Sydney this week – a vent in her lower back flapping in the wind. And just to make sure she could get away with it, she had found a double escape route. The party wasn’t technically at one racetrack, as directed.

We applaud his deviousness. The only thing that would have made her better is if she used the cutout to show off a tattoo on her lower back. Maybe a dolphin or a mantra like “c’est la vie” scribbled in cursive font.

Dress codes are the worst. The most offensive ban – the one that has always been in place at all levels – is the one that targets jeans. Boo! Some jeans can be formal and this is the mountain I will die on. Going Out Jeans are one thing. We all have a pair. Don’t pretend you didn’t.

It would be fantastic if one of the celebrities competing in the Melbourne Cup took a stand against this denim ban and wore a nice pair of Going Out jeans. It should be someone who is not afraid of anything. Courageous. And a true avant-garde icon. I nominate Julie Bishop. She can make a pair of 501s with one of her fancy brooches.

When it comes to the big events of the race week, people are going to wear whatever they want. That’s what the Melbourne Cup is – a complete mess. Do not remove it from its roots.

A few years ago, Lexus flew model Elle Macpherson to be the big VIP guest at Derby Day. She rocked in white pants under a dress (social media dubbed her a “mule dress”) and completed the lock with a casual hat.

Ten out of 10. The outfit became a real topic of conversation.

And there was also the moment when Myer paid King Of Pop’s daughter Paris Jackson to fly and hang out at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day. It was a total disaster. She reportedly refused to wear the Alex Perry dress that had been chosen for her and instead wore a flowing hippie dress with scuffed boots that she had brought from home. Then she licked a window in front of photographers before abandoning the event earlier.

Of course, the true essence of the Melbourne Cup is captured in the photos of Paris Hilton with the former Australian Idol candidate Rob Mills. It was 2003. The hotel heiress ignored the belly ban and Millsy wore a Tarocash suit with white servo sunglasses.

Here is. Dress codes are for losers. Display your air vents.

