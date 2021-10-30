Mindy Kaling dresses up as Elle Woods and Issa Rae for Halloween





Ahead of Halloween this Sunday, Mindy Kaling embraced her love for the holidays on social media and shared five of her costumes, each inspired by a comedian or comedic actress. The 42-year-old actor posted a carousel of images to Instagram. So I live for Halloween costumes, she captioned. This year I decided to dress like a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic thugs. Can you guess who I am ??? Kaling hit the nail on the head with her costumes, including a tribute to her friend and A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon. In the last photo of the post, the actor donned an all-pink ensemble, including a matching blazer and pencil skirt with a pink top underneath. She even had the perfect accessories to nail Elle Woods’ stylish finish outfit at Harvard, including a hot pink handbag, tinted sunglasses, and of course a dog by her side like her Bruiser Woods. In her first look, Kaling wore a gold metallic jacquard suit and decorative bow tie to mimic actress and TV host Amber Ruffin. Her second outfit included a trendy pair of glasses and a yellow gathered midi dress. Posing barefoot, she perfectly captured the look of comedian Ali Wong from his Netflix stand-up special, Hard Knock Wife. Her third costume took on the character of Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the HBO comedy, Veep, using a short, blunt wig, a simple pearl necklace, and a red costume to copy Selina Meyer. Kaling also dressed up as Insecure star and co-creator Issa Rae, posing in a printed blazer with a pair of jeans and green strappy sandals. The Never Have I Ever co-creator received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans as well as some of her muses in the comments section of the post. Witherspoon herself tried to guess Kaling’s inspiration, the writing, Amber / Ali / Issa / JLD / MEEEEEEEEEEE ?! ?! . Kaling responded to the comment from the Legally Blonde stars, responding, There’s a reason you were a Harvard Law Major !!! You are a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee! Ruffin wrote in the comments, to which Kaling responded, you look so chic, it was so fun. Wong responded with passion, writing, WHAAAAAA ??? !!!! with a string of emojis. Kaling responded to the comedians’ comment, adding that I could wear it for the show as well. I think you don’t understand! Rae wrote. Kaling responded with a behind-the-scenes fact on the set of her look, the writing, your real blazer was but also so we used this one hahahahaha. The actor and mother-of-two seemed to follow a similar theme this year to her costume in 2020. For Halloween last year, Kaling dressed up as the title character of her Netflix hit Never Have I Ever, high school student Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Kaling showed off his costume on Instagram, wearing an outfit similar to the Devis wardrobe. She wore an orange tank top over a white t-shirt with a pair of coordinating printed stockings, all topped off with a backpack. What’s the matter ?! she captioned the post. Do you like my Halloween costume? In 2018, Kaling dressed alongside her three-year-old (then 10-month-old) daughter Katherine in not-so-coordinating costumes. In a photo shared on Instagram, the actor wore a mustard bottle costume from head to toe while his daughter was dressed as a lion. Happy Halloween with that mustard bottle and its little lion, Kaling wrote. Related:

