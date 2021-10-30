Fashion
Helena Christensen, 52, shows off her ample cleavage in a plunging black midi dress
Helena Christensen, 52, shows off her ample cleavage in a plunging black midi dress as she arrives for a Marc Jacobs event in New York City
Helena Christensen cut a busty figure arriving at theThe Marc Jacobs X Bergdorf Goodman event in New York on Thursday.
The model, 52, certainly turned the heat up by showcasing her cleavage in a plunging black midi dress.
Wearing a stunning purple clutch, she added inches to her enviable frame with a pair of onyx heels.
Exploring the city: Helena Christensen, 52, cut a busty figure as she arrived at the Marc Jacobs X Bergdorf Goodman event in New York on Thursday
After having perfectly made up her entire face, she completed her ensemble with a pair of gold earrings.
Helena continued to scroll her tonic pins around the Big Apple as she reached the lavish Fifth Avenue department store.
It comes after her son, whom she shares with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, was recently charged with a violent offense over an alleged attack on a stranger.
Mingus Reedus, 21, was arrested in New York City last month after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman in the face while attending the San Gennaro Street Festival in Manhattan.
Stunning: The model turned the heat up as she showed off her cleavage in a busty black midi dress, which showed off her slender waist
Mingus – who followed in his famous mum’s footsteps and became a runway model – has since been released by authorities.
The alleged victim was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries.
Sources said New York Daily Newsthat Mingus did not know the woman, and he attacked her after they got involved in an argument.
The incident comes just a week after Mingus made his debut on the cover of Vogue.
He is on the cover of the fall-winter 2021-2022 issue of Vogue Hommes Paris alongside Parker Van Noord, son of late model Andre Van Noord.
Shock: This comes after her 21-year-old son Mingus Reedus was arrested in New York on Friday night after punching a woman in the face (pictured in 2017)
Family: Mingus is the son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and model Helena
Christensen and Reedus started dating in 1998 and Mingus was born the following year. The high-profile couple split in 2003, before Reedus dated Diane Kruger.
Mingus walked for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. He also appeared alongside Naomi Campbell at London Fashion Week last year.
In April, he starred alongside his mother in a Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day campaign.
Flashback: Christensen and Reedus started dating in 1998, Mingus was born the following year. (photographed in the early 2000s)
