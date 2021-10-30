Amazon driver gets sacked after woman in short dress is seen getting out of van





Video of a barefoot woman in a little black dress slipping out of an Amazon van in Florida has gone viral and has been viewed by 12 million people on TikTok Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Woman in short dress slips out of Amazon driver’s van

An Amazon driver was fired after a video of a woman leaving her van in a light dress went viral. The video shows a woman in a short black dress jumping barefoot from the Amazon van that was parked outside a building in Florida, United States. Since uploading to TikTok on October 24, the video has been viewed 12 million times. The courier opened the back door of his vehicle before the mysterious woman jumped into the street, Star of the day reports. But the apparent affair did not go unpunished by the retail giant, which said it sacked the driver a week later. A spokesperson for Amazon told TMZ: This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers. He added: Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.















Picture: @ patrickhook01 / TikTok)





We don't know what really happened in the van. Some TikTok users have tried filling in the blanks for the seemingly naughty encounter. One of them said: the package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you. She got that Prime Plus subscription, another user wrote. Someone else wrote the following comment: So Amazon drivers are the new milk men. Even the official TikTok account of Trojan, a condom brand, took over the comments section and wrote: Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes. Other social media users thought it was outrageous the man was fired. Amazon drivers have in the past been linked to more serious cases and crimes. In 2019 in Luton, a man with a long history of criminal offenses whose sex trafficking managed to break into a family's property by posing as a driver. He then violently attacked a 14-year-old girl, her aunt and her grandmother. Sandel Hornea, 36, from Romania, fled the country after the brutal attack but has been arrested and imprisoned since.





