Reviews | Halloween costumes told the story of my disabled body





Then, in my thirties, I hit a wall. When friends asked: How are you dressed this year? Id answer: I am a costume of the future! My job is to perfect the details of being me. It was a joke, but also a response to a lifetime of being stared at, for my curved spine, my orthopedic boots, my arrhythmic lameness, anyway, all the things that made me unacceptable. I felt that no matter what I was wearing, viewers were just removing the costume from my body. What was the point of putting a monster on a monster? Why do I say monster? Because that’s how I was treated. But now I have claimed the monster for myself. I wrote a book, Golem Girl, which came out last year. In it, I trace the history of the Golem legend and how the concept of an artificially constructed creature was woven into Western culture. This is how I see myself as a raw body made of clay, a being as much built as born. Halloween is monster time, of course. Creatures with damaged bodies, scarred faces, heavy gaits, missing limbs; bullies who drool, emit miasma, bleed, flee, manifest psychiatric disorders which put them beyond acceptable society. Frankenstein (a Golem); his Bride (a Golem); the Borg (a Golem, just like Mr. Data); Dracula (infectious); the Wolfman (infectious); Darth Vader, Captain Hook (amputees); Freddy Krueger (facial disfigurement and mental illness) I’ll stop there. If I listed all the bad guys with disabilities, I would be here until I was not a Golem but a ghost. A real disabled person who shows up in costumes on Halloween and all year round, for that matter is Frida Kahlo. But you would never know she was disabled, injured by a cart crash in her youth, and later from surgeries, gangrene, and chronic pain. A search of Frida Kahlo costume images reveals hundreds of Fridas in her Tehuana dresses, Frida holding cigarettes and monkeys, Frida’s eyebrows, Frida’s flower crowns, even Beyonc as Frida, but not one. only back splint, plaster, cane or prosthesis among them. I first encountered Frida Kahlos’ work 40 years ago, when I was a young painter looking for a visual language that would allow me to explore my own experience. Her work has shown me that you can represent disability with beauty and honesty. I know Frida asserted her allegiance to her Mexican heritage in Oaxacan dresses, but I think she found poetry in her body losses as well. The more she suffered, it seems to me, the more she adorned herself, as if she were sending prayers of pleasure. Her costumes let her see her as she wanted and as desirable. She knew, as I know, that it’s so hard to leave the house if you don’t want to be seen. Open my closet. You won’t see any ruffles sweeping the floor, but there is a lot of quirky clothing. Dramatic black coats. Bright printed jackets. Beaded and sequined evening dresses, including a bright red evening dress with a cape on the shoulders. Three velvet cocktail dresses (including one studded with pearls). Clothes that are the opposite of hiding. Most revealing are my tall black leather boots with chunky rocker soles. The left is several inches higher than the right, because of my considerable difference in leg length. When I was a kid, I tried to hide those legs, to deny that I was wearing huge braces. But a Golem is only powerful when it roams the world, not when it’s hiding in the dark. So now I’m decorating my boots with a whole wardrobe of laces, from the Pride-Flag rainbow to gold and silver sequins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/30/opinion/halloween-costumes-disability.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos