Spiderman is SA’s favorite Halloween costume this year and the world’s most popular costume choice





Johannesburg – As South Africans and the rest of the world prepare for this weekend’s Halloween festivities, an international study has found Spider-Man to be the world’s most popular costume. The Marvel Comics superhero was also the most wanted for costumes in 17 countries, including South Africa. The survey, conducted by DIYS.com, an international community of creative artisans, also found that the famous red and blue cartoon character was also the costume of choice in most countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Japan and France. The Marvel superhero dominates in four of the six continents studied, becoming the costume of choice in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America, the researchers said. In order to compile their research, the DIYS.com team gathered monthly research volumes for the most common Halloween costumes in countries with the highest GDP to determine which costumes came out on top. Spiderman is the most popular costume choice for Halloween, according to a study compiled by DIYS.com. Image provided. While Spider-Man was Africa’s most popular Halloween costume, research has found pirates to be the outfit of choice for the spooky occasion in Algeria. Those from Australia, Colombia, Norway, and Thailand also prefer to don a tricorn, eye patch, and crochet hook on the spookiest night of the year, as pirates rank second among costume choices. most popular Halloween. Meanwhile, witches came in third and are preferred by residents of the Netherlands, Argentina and Peru. Fourth place was shared by an eclectic mix of three different costumes. The hippies, the devil as well as the police all ranked first in two countries. The hippie was most popular in Germany and Austria, the devil was most popular in Chile and Mexico, and the police were most popular in Sweden and South Korea, the researchers said. To complement the most popular Halloween outfits, the study found a series of costumes that were at the top of the list in one country. These include a dinosaur costume in Singapore, a prisoner’s outfit in Japan, wizarding clothes in Taiwan, a unicorn costume in Switzerland as well as a nurse’s outfit in Ukraine. Los Angeles, California, USA, October 2020: Ugly clown and scary death near family home. Decor for Halloween in October. Decoration in the courtyard. Picture provided The international community of creative craftsmen has also found that, unsurprisingly, the country that tops the list for monthly Halloween costume research volumes is the United States. The UK came in second as the country most associated with Halloween traditions, while Mexico came in third. Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Germany, Turkey and Australia were the other top 10 countries that are most likely to dress up and participate in Halloween festivities this weekend. While Halloween festivities are relatively new to those in South Africa, young and old are expected to participate in the festivities. A number of events to commemorate the spooky event will take place in Johannesburg this weekend. Houghton Golf Club will host a Halloween TrailAdventure night race tomorrow, while Kaylee’s Eatery in Bedfordview will commemorate Halloween with a spooky gourmet dinner at this plant-based eatery. There will also be a full round trip party at the Social Club Halloween party. Ticket holders will meet at the Monte Casino and be taken in a convoy of Uber vans to a mysterious and undisclosed location. The Saturday Star

