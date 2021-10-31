Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Favorite Sustainable Fashion Brands





Courtesy / Getty Queen Elizabeth and her offspring may be known for their fancy dresses, bespoke suits and opulent jewelry, but despite the grandeur, the wardrobes of the British Royal Family are quite eco-friendly. For one thing, almost every member of the royal family is known to repeat outfits, which in itself is sustainable (reduce, reuse, to recycle). Prince Charles hates waste of all kinds and has even tried his own sustainable fashion line. As for Princess Diana, not only has she re-dressed some outfits, but the Princess of Wales has even had a few pieces remade in completely new designs (recycling!). For her wedding day, Princess Beatrice’s dress and tiara were on loan from the Queen’s closet, and she repainted the shoes she wore to William and Kate’s wedding. The late Prince Philip is said to have worn the same pair of black shoes for more than 70 years. And in 2019, the Queen announced that she would no longer wear real fur. But when it comes to fashion, no royal family is more under scrutiny than Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, both of whom influence style on a global scale. When you see one of them wearing something, it is almost certain that it will sell out immediately. It’s a responsibility the two duchesses take seriously, as they have each used their fashions to make statements about the types of brands they support. Here, find some of Kate and Meghan’s favorite sustainable and ethical fashion brands. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Beulah London This ethical London-based brand is behind some of Kate’s most popular looks, such as this dress it sported in September 2020. The brand is dedicated to the fight against human trafficking and labor exploitation. The Duchess of Cambridge has also been seen carrying other Beulah items, including their Yahvi dress and Ahana blush dress. 2 Stella mccartney McCartney is one of Middleton’s most worn designers, and this blue dress is one of the pieces she recycles most often. By focusing on environmentally friendly materials and technologies, as well as a transparent supply chain, “data-vars-ga-product-id =” 00b1b775-2ce0-46a2-b705-a2ade297cb4f “data-vars -ga-product-price = “0.00” data-vars-ga-product-sem3-brand = ““data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> Stella McCartney supported the sustainability at the forefront of their mission since the brand’s creation in 2001. 3 Stella mccartney Of course, Meghan is also a big fan of Stella McCartney. She’s worn the designer on several occasions, but most notably when she was stunned in a bespoke McCartney gown on her wedding day to Prince Harry. After the dress went viral, McCartney rethought the style using a plant-based textile and did it available to customers. 6 by Rothy Meghan has worn these shoes, Rothy’s The Point, on several occasions, such as during her trip with Prince Harry to Melbourne in October 2018. The washable flat shoes are made with recycled materials in Rothy’s sustainable workshop. ten Reformation The Duchess of Sussex’s closet also has a fair share of “data-vars-ga-product-id =” 9a228284-41af-4f00-8904-41286070f0ba “data-vars-ga-product-price =” 0.00 “data- vars- ga-product-sem3-brand = ““data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> Coins of reform, including including this one dress, which she wore during a visit to Fraser Island in October 2018. The Reformation brand was literally founded on sustainability and ethical practices; they are already climate neutral and are committed to being positive for the climate by 2025. 12 Daniella Draper Members of the royal family are certainly no strangers to jewelry with special meanings. This is the case of Kate Midnight Moon Necklace Trio Diamonds– which has the first initial of each of the names of her children – by Daniella Draper. The Duchess of Cambridge favors the necklace and has worn it on a number of occasions, such as during this appearance in January 2020. From the metals they use to the suppliers they work with, sustainability is a core value at Daniella Draper. 13 See Any royal observer will recognize these sneakers from See, which frequently adorn the feet of Meghan, Kate and even Princess Beatrice. The brand participates in fair business practices, transparent supply chains and uses ethically sourced and recycled materials. FOLLOWING: 29 photos of the royal family wearing sneakers 14 Maggie Marilyn During a visit to Courtenay Creative in Wellington, Meghan Markle chose a blazer dress ethically made by a New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn. The label practices sustainability in multiple ways, including using materials that meet the Global Organic Textile Standard and compostable packaging. 15 Theory Theory is an American fashion brand beloved (even by the royal family) for its forward-thinking styles, ethical sourcing and sustainable manufacturing. Meghan sported this “data-vars-ga-product-id =” 91798354-d999-4ecb-9097-44fa8b722a1c “data-vars-ga-product-price =” 0.00 “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-brand = ““data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> off-the-shoulder checkered top on a trip to Cardiff Castle. 