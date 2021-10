Granny style but fashion: Hotel Motto is a stylish home away from home in the heart of Vienna

What do you get when you combine the glamor of 1920s Paris and Scandinavian influences with the Vienna of today? Hotel currency, a stylish new getaway in the sixth district of the Austrian capital which started welcoming guests this month. The backstory: The historic building dates back to 1665 and has housed two other hotels, serving as a hotspot for Vienna’s creatives. Now it has been transformed into a grand yet welcoming boutique property by prominent local restaurateur and Motto Group founder Bernd Schlacher (known for chic Currency by the river). Elements of Renaissance and Baroque architecture, such as entrance columns and dome-shaped towers, remain. Space: You’ll find 91 boutique rooms, including eight suites, at the Motto Hotel (starting at $ 444), ranging in size from 139 to 441 square feet. Schlacher calls their aesthetic “granny style”, made modern: warm and inviting, but not old-fashioned, with floral prints and touches of pastel. Many of the decor items – the mirrored walls, patterned bathroom tiles, brass door handles – were custom made by local manufacturers. The rare exceptions are vintage pieces that Schlacher hand-picked at the Ritz Paris, like newly re-upholstered floor lamps with fringed details. The dining room : The on-site restaurant, Chez Bernard, spans the hotel’s top two floors, with the sun shining into the plant-filled space through a newly added glass ceiling. The organic menu is full of French dishes, such as bouillabaisse with cod, halibut and mussels or coq au vin. There’s also Motto Brot, a classic Viennese bakery and pastry shop on the ground floor, and plans to open a rooftop terrace for a drink next year. Additional equipment: Hotel Motto has a small but practical gym, equipped with a treadmill, stationary bike and weightlifting station. While there is no full-fledged spa, a sauna and steam room are available, as are in-room massages on request. Nearby curiosities: Vienna’s Sixth District is known for its eclectic shopping scene, and the hotel, located on Mariahilfer Straße, is right in the heart of it. Also within walking distance is the Vienna Naschmarkt, the most famous farmers’ market in the region with more than 120 stalls (and a weekly flea market on Saturdays), the Haus des Meeres public aquarium, the sumptuous Kunsthistorisches art museum and the river Wien. Travelers are reminded to check for public health restrictions that may affect their plans.

