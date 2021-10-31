Carrie Johnson: PM’s wife channels Kate Middleton in red Zara blazer





The 33-year-old is in the Italian capital today to accompany her husband Boris Johnson as he meets other world leaders at the summit. The group will then fly to Glasgow ahead of the Cop26 meeting in the Scottish city tomorrow.

Photographed arriving at the Colosseum this morning, Carrie looked dazzling in a red and black outfit. The Prime Minister’s wife wore a black mask and waved to the cameras as she entered the iconic Italian monument to join other G20 participants. As with the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year, Carrie is supporting Mr Johnson at the United Nations Climate Change Conference this week. Scheduled to be held in Glasgow tomorrow through Friday 12 November, Carrie and Boris are expected to fly from Italy to Scotland ahead of the summit. READ MORE: Marks and Spencer Launches Urgent Food Recall for Three Popular Items

Carrie matched her red jacket with a black dress with large red flowers. The dress reached Carrie’s shins but featured a large slit down the center, showcasing the 33-year-old’s toned legs. To finish off the outfit, she wore red slingback heels. Her blonde locks were styled in subtle waves down her back and her makeup was minimal.

On day three of the conference, Carrie wore her red Zara blazer – this time paired with a white blouse tied at the top with black ribbon. On her lower half, she opted for slim black jeans and black high heels. On the final day of the conference, Carrie was pictured arriving at the Convention Center arm in arm with Mr Johnson. She donned a stunning red dress from independent and sustainable British label Cabbages & Roses, priced at £ 360.

