Eyes on Ties – SundayWorld.com

I had a style craving recently, I wanted a tie not for a man but for a woman and after a long search I finally found a company called Be Brave that specialized in gorgeous men’s ties. , unique, colorful and vintage, lovingly remade by hand in a brand new accessory with subtle sex appeal.

he company, based in a house in Celbridge, Co Kildare is the creation of Ieva Sungailite, 38, a Lithuanian artist who moved to Ireland in 2005 and is known as the Queen of Ties.

Ieva invented a whole new fashion in the form of avant-garde ties. His mother Renata, brother Juozas, sister-in-law Brigita and even 13-year-old son Kajus are involved in the business.

close



Larissa wearing one of the fabulous ties Larissa wearing one of the fabulous ties

A textile design graduate from the National College of Art and Design, she came up with the idea for the tie, which she considers a first for women.

I like to do little things. I started out with jewelry, pearls, and gems, and started selling them in the markets. I brought heavy suitcases into Dublin city center, made a shelf, and carried it on the Luas.

I was looking for new ideas. I suggested a tie for a lady, says Ieva. I was thinking of Coco Chanel and how she embraced menswear for womenswear. My grandmother Irma, in Lithuania, was alone and it became a hobby for her. She made ties and we wore them and gave them as gifts.

She started selling them at the Hapenny Market in Dublin. It took off and over time she was heading to markets and fairs in Ireland and across Europe. The links were controversial. Some people couldn’t understand. They laughed at them. They would ask: what are they ?! But others liked them. People laughed or loved. But I totally believed it was a unique product. It’s art.

In Ireland there can be a surprise reaction; in France it’s like: Wow. For the ladies, we decorated them with hand-rolled roses. We noticed that Chinese men liked them; they insisted on the roses. French men liked shorter ties. We have seen the potential for men. Ties have become unisex.

It took me years to adapt them to different styles and lengths, and find the right price. You do something so niche, how do you compare in terms of price? They are affordable at around 40-60, with pieces featuring vintage jewelry costing a little more.

Its ecological fashion, handmade and recycled. Each tie is an individual piece, reused and embellished from ties she finds on treasure hunts in markets or vintage stores, or sometimes as a gift of neckties or costume jewelry from those who love her work. A woman donated her late husband’s collection of luxury ties. I love the story behind every tie we make and the number of stories it contains, says Ieva.

Textile design is the basis of fashion; in college I learned to create patterns and took a color theory class, but I think the creative instinct is in my blood. My mom has an inner feeling about color, and I come from a line of creative people. His mother and grandmother are both stage actresses, his father Arturas was a musician and his two great-grandparents were also artists. Their stories are told on the Be Brave site.

The company’s aviation-themed logo is reminiscent of superwoman. I created the logo. It symbolizes equality and freedom, explains Ieva. She lives the life of an independent woman with her son in Celbridge and sees her mother as a key support when times get tough. My mom helped me all the time. When I studied at NCAD, my son was only four years old, he wasn’t even in school. I used to draw at 3 a.m. sometimes until my fingers got frostbite. When I look back I don’t know how I got it. I remember saying to my mother: We will remember that moment when we will have a better time.

When my tie arrived in a pretty recycled box, with a personal handwritten note from designer Ieva, informing that the tie was made by her grandmother Irma, who is part of the family business, I knew that I had a work of art around my neck.

Bebravetextiles.com