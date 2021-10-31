Fashion
SS 22: Overview of the hottest showcase in fashion
SPRING SUMMER 22 TREND REPORT
Call it post-COVID hopes, or a much-needed pause after a pandemic that is still not over, the industry appears to have mastered measures to move with the buyer market and continue sales while releasing only manufactured specimens and described in the fashion world. It is difficult to put them all in order, but the influence of certain accessories and looks cannot be ignored as they are the origin of pioneer fashion.
FENDANCE FANTASY
When Versace heiress Donatella exposed Fendis Kim Jones’ bluff for literally merging a blend from their next collection, FENDANCE came true. We can’t call it a 2.0 generation of the new wave Gucci X Balenciaga that has been dubbed a hack lab, but we can surely call it the exchange a huge overlap of the two giant creators to come, eclipsing the one after. the other but dividing majestically into two individualists. concepts, and the result being enlightened for the fashion fraternity to witness. FENDANCE has dropped a few electrifying pieces with Versace and Fendi logos chained with gold intertwined, baguette bags adopting the logomania of the brands paired with the royalty shoes, bags and accessories. It was an absolute beauty of conviviality that these Oh-So-Rich fashion houses could merge.
SNEAKER SHOES
BALENCIAGA reached out to Crocs, designing a whole new dimension by dropping game-changing hybrid sneakers from Crocs forever, while Lanvin X Batman abandoned the legacy of creativity in an exclusive 3D collaboration with products from Crocs. Warner Bros and DC consumption. Givenchy SS 22 showcased exaggerated soles for colorful sneakers, signifying the dopamine of neons and pastels in a hypodermic sneaker style, while Yohji Yamamoto teamed up with VESSEL C for the remarkable low top sneakers in Tiger Camouflage print. Maison Valentino launched the One Stud sneakers for men as well as the One Stud handbags, galvanized by Valentino’s classic design with quilted texture. Lacoste has taken its sneaker skills to new heights with the launch of its neon lace-up sneaker sliders.
MANIA MASK
GIVENCHYS Spring Summer 22 brought order to the Halloween spirit thanks to its collaboration with artist Josh Smith who created funk through a series of sculptures and prints for the fashion house. Additionally, it also featured Brooklyn-based artist Shin Murayama dropping bespoke masks for Matthew Williams in the latest track adorned with basketball effects, zippers, and goth galore. The Murayamas Givenchy SS22 creation resembled the avant-garde philosophy of Smiths’ sculptures for the show, some of which place jack o lanterns and grim reaper sneers atop ceramic basketballs. Murayama never sells his masks publicly, but this pumpkin basketball theme will be sold like hot cakes for the coming season if given the chance.
CANDY CUFF
The Prada collection had an expression of spectacle: a seduction by reduction. Prada ditched its line of clothing in its minimalist and simpler form. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are pursuing a cutting-edge revolution in their new collection. The duo’s latest release was the armbands during Milan and Shanghai Fashion Weeks, with the collections synchronizing styles and colors. Prada triangles embossed on armbands in various silks and satins as well as recycled plastic accessories embossed with buckles on blacks were the futuristic trends to behold.
DRESSING FOR THE POST-COVID SPACE
The list can go on with rubber rings and other waterproof accessories from MARK NULL or Balmain slides with a unique design, etc. However, many designers in Europe, UK and USA have revealed their creative side by merging with renowned talents and a few lesser known but cutting edge who are defining fashion again this time around. Call it pent-up creativity that amplifies the magic of the bohemian-chic vibe or call it runways with plenty of opportunities to whip up collections in advance, Spring Summer 22 was an vibe that drew people to designs that make fashion futuristic.
