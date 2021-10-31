Fowler leads CCU after NKU on historic night





Next game: Charleston College 3/11/2021 | 7 p.m. ET CONWAY, South Carolina The Head Coach Shaun Mooring clinched his 300th victory as the Carolina Coast Men’s Soccer Program Manager convincingly by a 4-1 score over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night at CCU Soccer Stadium, headlining Michael Fowler’s first double in career. With the win, the Chanticleers improve to 5-4-4 on aggregate and remain 3-1-4 in the American Conference game, while the Norse fall to 6-10-0 on aggregate and stay at 4- 5-0 in the Horizon League. “I thought the guys were playing really well”, head coach Shaun Mooring noted. “It was a very good performance in many ways against a very different team. Northern Kentucky [they] came to play and I thought they were very good. “ Scoring started early for CCU as Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual scored his fifth goal of the season on an assist from Olle Brorsson in the 11th minute to put the Chants 1-0. Coastal received a 41st minute penalty after an inside area handball called the Norse. Fowler made it to the penalty spot and converted to give Coastal Carolina a 2-0 lead before half-time. Barely five minutes into the second half, Fowler connected to a cross from his teammate Alex Kinateder to score his second goal of the evening and his third of the season in the 50th minute. Marcello Jones joined the scoring group, for his third goal of the season, as the senior found his way around the NKU defense in the 67th minute, Noah Glorious recorded the assist. Northern Kentucky scored their only goal of the night in the 85th minute as Jesse Randall scored his 10th goal of the season for the Norse. The Chanticleers ended the night with a 19-6 lead in shooting and a 9-3 advantage in shots on target. Fowler ended the night with four shots in the lead (two on goal), while Garcia-Pasqual and Jones each recorded three shots for the CCU. The Norse, however, found the advantage in 5-2 saves and 6-5 corners. CCU welcomes the College of Charleston to Conway for its final game of the 2021 regular season on Wednesday, November 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at CCU Soccer Stadium and will also be the senior night.



For full coverage of CCU Men’s Football, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMSoccer (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports .com.

