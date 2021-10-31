Arkansas push back north Texas for final exhibition victory

Arkansas used an 18-0 streak early and held on in the second half to defeat North Texas 68-60 on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena in the second and final exhibition game of the Razorbacks.

JD Notae led all scorers with 21 points while Chris Lykes, who provided sparks in the first and second half, contributed 14 off the bench in the victory. Stanley Umude added 12 points.

Last year, Arkansas pulled out late in the first half and held North Texas scoreless for the opening 4:55 of the second half to secure the win.

This year Arkansas was down 13-12 before going on an 18-0 run and never gave up the lead.

North Texas closed a 42-28 halftime deficit at five, 52-47, with 7:36 remaining.

The Mean Green dragged on for the next 2.5 hours and moved closer to three (56-53) with four minutes to go.

The Razorbacks responded with an Au’Diese Toney layup and old-school 3-point play from Trey Wade for a bit of a breather with just under three minutes to go.

Toney threw an alley-oop dunk at 1:09 and Lykes sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 46 ticks remaining to provide the 68-60 final.

North Texas, which has won Conference USA titles each of the past two years and qualified for the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, had three double-digit players, including Mardrez McBride (16), Tylor Perry (15). and Rubin Jones (10). Abu Ousmane managed a record 10 rebounds.

Arkansas opens the regular season Nov. 9 (Tuesday) against Mercer.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 42 – North Texas 28

• Arkansas led the first two media timeouts (8-7 and 12-7) with a spark off the bench from Chris Lykes, who had seven of the team’s first 12 points.

• North Texas briefly led 13-12, before Arkansas used a 9-0 streak topped by a 3-point Stanley Umude to lead 21-13 and force a timeout for North Texas. Texas.

• Thanks to a technical foul on the North Texas head coach, Arkansas finally pushed the race to 18-0, keeping UNT scoreless for more than 6:03 and taking their biggest lead half of 17 points (30-13).

• JD Notae finished 4 of 6 in a 3 point range to lead all scorers with 16 points.

• Arkansas was 7 of 12 from a 3-point range while holding North Texas at 3 of 17. Overall, Arkansas shot 48% from the field while the Mean Green did not. was only 25%.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas 26 – North Texas 32

• Both teams struggled to score in the second half, scoring just 27 combined points in the first period at 13:20 in the second half.

• North Texas went 9-0 to reduce their deficit to five (50-45) at halftime. Chris Lykes finished the race with a steal and a lay-up.

• The Mean Green outscored the Razorbacks 19-12 in the first 13 minutes of half time and the score was 54-47 in favor of the Hogs with 6:51 remaining.

• North Texas moved closer to 3 (56-53) going 5-0 on an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 61-53 cushion.

• Up five (61-56) Arkansas suffered a foul and took advantage of a second technical foul at 1:59. JD Notae made 1 of 2 technical free throws and both fouls to lead 64-56.

• Arkansas put the game out of reach with an alley-opp dunk from Au’DIese Toney with 1:09 left and two free throws from Chris Lykes with 46 seconds left.

• North Texas improved their shot to 46.2 percent in the second half while Arkansas shot just 36 percent.

• The two teams combined to score just one of 15 points out of a 3-point range in the second half.

Au'Diese Toney defending North Texas on Saturday afternoon.

PLAY NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Davonte Davis – JD Notae – Jaxson Robinson – Au’Diese Toney – Stanley Umude.

• North Texas won the tip. The visitors earned the tip in both exhibition games.

• North Texas scored the first points of the game with a dunk from Abu Ousmane at 19:33. Arkansas responded with a 3-point JD Notae pointer at 6:45 p.m.

• Chris Lykes was the first substitute for Arkansas.

• Arkansas held North Texas at 4 of 26 (15.4%) out of a 3-point range.

• North Texas dominated Arkansas 42-28.

• Khalen Robinson has provided four of Arkansas’ 10 assists.