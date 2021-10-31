Gilles and Poirier win gold in ice dance; Messing fifth for men at Skate Canada

VANCOUVER – Coming to a gold medal on a night they didn’t skate their best shows shows the potential Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier believe they have as they prepare for the Olympics.

Gilles and Poirier got over their nerves and a few mistakes early in their free skate to win the gold medal in ice dance at the Skate Canada Figure Skating International on Saturday.

We both felt it wasn’t our best skate, but we try to work on our nerves because we weren’t used to skating last, said Gilles, who was born in the US but has a Canadian mother and grandmother. It’s pretty cool, we don’t skate perfectly right now at the start of the season, it gives us room to grow.

In other events, Keegan Messing slipped from the medal race to finish fifth in the men’s program while Vanessa James and Eric Radford narrowly missed the podium in the pairs competition, finishing fourth in their first Grand Prix with a score of 187.92 points.

A loud crowd cheered the skates for the event at the University of British Columbia’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center.

Gilles and Poirier were the first on the rhythmic program on Friday. Dancing to the song The Long and Winding Road, they overcame some early mistakes in the free dance for a score of 125.32 for a total of 210.97.

Poirier said the pair are learning to trust their training and abilities.

Today was an example of a performance that a few years ago would have really failed, said the Ottawa native. We had a very shaky start … but we were able to keep our cool and be confident in what we were capable of doing.

Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won the silver medal with 200.05 points while Spaniards Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz took bronze with 192.93 points.

Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha were sixth with 179.07 points while Haley Sales and Nikolas Warmsteeker were 10th with 156.56.

Canada’s Keegan Messing performs her men’s free skate at the Skate Canada international figure skating competition in Vancouver on Saturday, October 30, 2021.





Messing was third after Friday’s short program with 93.28 points, but struggled in the free skate, hitting his face on the ice after a fall. He scored 145.06 points, 10th on the day, for a total of 238.34.

I’m pretty disappointed that I couldn’t have given the performance I wanted here today, said Messing, who was born in Anchorage, Alaska, but whose mother is from Edmonton. The pride was hurt a bit today. I have been practicing this sport for 26 years, I have already hurt my pride.

We were just getting up, dusting ourselves off. Don’t forget, but learn.

Conrad Orzel finished ninth with 222.75 points while Roman Sadovsky was 12th with 217.73. Both are from Toronto.

American Nathan Chen won gold with 307.18 points while compatriot Jason Brown was second with 259.55. The bronze went to Russian Evgeni Semenenko with 256.01.

Chens coach Rafael Arutunian was forced to watch the crowd after his accreditation was withdrawn for an inadvertent violation of COVID-19 protocols at the event.

Chen said the incident did not affect his performance.

I was still able to concentrate on my skate, he says. He taught us to be very independent. Really nothing has changed in this regard.

What happened was appropriate. It is reasonable to adhere to the bubble protocol. Protecting us all is the whole point of this bubble.

In the pairs, James and Radford, who were fifth in the short program, collected 122.62 points in a free skate where James once fell and also tripped. They finished with 187.92 points.

Still working on getting this program clean, James said. We know we are very capable of making very high quality. We are still in the process of fixing the problems.

Radford, two-time world champion and three-time Olympic medalist from Balmertown, Ont., Announced in April that he was coming out of retirement to team up with James, who was born in Toronto but previously competed for France.

Chinese pair of Wenjing Sui and Cong Han won gold with 224.05 points. Russians Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin finished second with 193.08 points.

The American team of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc posted the second best score of 128.22 in the free skate to climb from sixth place after the short program to the bronze medal with 189.90 points.

It was a very hectic competition for us, said Leduc. We are really happy with the result. We have worked so hard this season so far. To feel like it paid off is so awesome.

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who won the last two Canadian pairs championships, came in the free skate in fourth but slipped to sixth with 180.25 points.

A bit of a disappointing day, said Moore-Towers of St. Catharines, Ont. We haven’t done any lifts today. Weren’t sure why. Well, go home to practice to make sure you don’t start over.

Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland, who were competing in their first senior Grand Prix, finished seventh with 168.81 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 30, 2021