



The USC Trojans returned home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 30 for their home game against the Arizona Wildcats. UNITED STATES TODAY The Trojans presented two quarterbacks tonight, which impressed against the Arizona defense. Veteran Kedon Slovis went 15 of 21 for 204 yards and threw two touchdowns and one interception in the freshman Jaxon dart went 12 for 18 for 109 yards with two touchdowns and zero picks. It was Dart’s home debut, and the crowd, especially the student section, went wild. UNITED STATES TODAY While the two-quarterback storyline was an intriguing change for the Trojans offense, tonight’s main storyline involved a veteran receiver. Drake London. Towards the end of the first half, London caught a touchdown pass from Dart, but landed awkwardly on his leg in the end zone. The Trojan horse training staff proceeded cautiously and removed the country’s primary receptor from the grass at the Colosseum. Journalist of All Trojans Claudette Montana Pattison reported that London was in formal attire with crutches on the USC sidelines during the second half. Interim Head Coach Donte Williams confirmed to media after the game that London’s injury was an ankle injury, however, his long-term status is still unknown. The Biletnikoff Award favorite had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats. UNITED STATES TODAY Other bright spots tonight included improved offensive line play, which allowed USC quarterbacks to set foot and push the ball into the field. To recover Keaontay Ingram, also had another great night, totaling 204 yards on 27 carries. The Trojans’ defense gave up 486 total yards on Arizona’s struggling offense, but ultimately did enough to get the job done. The [4-4] The USC Trojans hit the road next weekend to face the ASU Sun Devils in Tempe, Ariz for their ninth game of the 2021 season. FINAL SCORE: 41-34 —– Follow all Trojans on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

