Strict host Tess Daly exudes glamor in elegant Halloween dress with a thigh split





Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly adopted the show’s Halloween theme on Saturday night and she looked amazing Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Strictly: Tess and Claudia dress up in black dresses for Halloween week

Tess Daly tackled the Halloween theme in style in Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. The show host donned a stunning black dress that was sleeveless to the ankle, with plenty of ruffles at the bottom. Featuring a long side slit down to her thigh, the presenter’s outfit also featured a high collar and a stylish bow at the side. Tess completed her stylish Halloween show outfit with a pair of strappy black heels, with her blonde hair cut back lightly. Viewers were very impressed with her latest fashion choice, commenting under her Instagram post which showed her posing in the gorgeous number. One of them wrote: “Queen, you are mega”, while another said: “Absolutely beautiful”.















Picture: INSTAGRAM)





Tess hosted the show as usual alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman, who also enjoyed this week’s theme. She wore a “blinged” mini dress, with a suit style top and shoulder pads. Claudia sparkled in the glittering number, complemented by a pair of black tights and black heels. One fan told her “Omg in love with this look”, while another wrote: “gorgeous as ever”.















Picture: BBC)





Theme or no theme, Tess often wows viewers with her Strictly outfits and this series was no different. Last week’s look had the full approval of fans, with many complimenting her “over-stitch style” and “best dress.” She wore a fitted one-shoulder midi dress, which clung to her slim physique.















Picture: BBC)





For an 80s-inspired look, Tess went for voluminous curls and added a touch of natural glamor with simple makeup. Meanwhile, her co-host Claudia Winkleman went for a shimmering black number. She looked exceptional in the ankle-length dress, which she teamed with nude stilettos. Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and the results air Sundays on BBC One.

Read more





Read more





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/strictly-host-tess-daly-oozes-25338009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos