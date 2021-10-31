Estelle Getty chose this fashion accessory for Sophia





Golden girls is still as popular today as it was when it premiered in 1985. The TV sitcom followed the lives of four older women living together in Miami. Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) is the oldest roommate, always wise and full of humor. After landing the coveted role, Getty set to work creating her own. Estelle Getty I Theo Westenberger / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images “The Golden Girls” star Estelle Getty in search of the right handbag When Getty was chosen to play Sophia, she transformed to look like this role. The actor wore a white wig and put on makeup for 45 minutes to play the iconic character. In addition to hair and makeup, Getty also changed her clothes. RELATED: This ‘Golden Girls’ Star Needed Cue Cards To Remember Her Lines In Golden Girls Forever: Unauthorized Look Behind the Veranda, author Jim Colucci reveals that Getty was responsible for Sophia’s signature style. Getty bought polyester dresses, orthopedic shoes, gloves and hats from various thrift stores. However, there was one item Getty insisted Sophia needed. “She was very insistent on finding the right handbag,” said Getty manager Juliet Green. Getty’s flair for fashion and bargains led her to purchase the straw handbag that has become synonymous with Sophia. The handbag was so important that Golden girls‘the wardrobe department had made another one if they needed it. Sophia Petrillo was the first role In February 1985, the casting began for Golden girls. The producers quickly got to work finding Sophia, who was the first role cast. Getty’s transformation into a senior roommate has paid off. However, the audition process was long and difficult. In his memories If I knew then what I know now… so what? Getty revealed that she had been called back several times in a month. “I have never auditioned so many times for a single role. I kept wondering if they didn’t want me to change anything, so why do they keep asking me back? ” she wrote. Getty’s audition process may have been difficult, but the producers knew she was the right choice for Sophia. Fans loved Sophia Petrillo Sophia was initially supposed to be a guest star; However, it became a series regular after positive reviews from audiences at the premiere. Sophia is considered the funniest member of the group due to her unfiltered comments. According to IMDB.com, writers gave Sophia the racy lines because her stroke left her unable to control what she said. RELATED: The ‘The Golden Girls’ Universe Run For Almost 20 Years, Included 3 Other TV Shows Sophia often jokes about her daughter Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), but the two have a strong bond. When Sophia isn’t throwing punches at her roommates Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), she gives them advice through her stories about Sicily. Getty portrayed Sophia throughout the show’s seven years and won an Emmy for her work in 1988. She then appeared in Spinoffs. The Golden Palace and Empty nest.

