Trendy watch: turn up the volume with trendy sleeves | Fashion





Tits oversized sleeve has moved from blouses to dresses. Huge puffed shoulders were seen on AJE’s puff-sleeve midi dress (7, below), with a flowy cashmere tie-neck version at Mango (79.99). Ruched sleeves, where the volume sits a bit lower on the arm, were seen on the Kitris leopard-print dress (4, below), while ruffled bell sleeves were on display at Kemi Telford (5, below). The oversized sleeve is what our wardrobes need to get into the holiday season: a little romance and a grand entrance. Collaboration of Batsheva Hays with Laura Ashley. Dress, 220, net-a-porter.com To get the most out of your dress, avoid party-specific fabrics like sequins and satin. Just add a chunky gold chain, sparkly necklace, or chunky sparkly earrings to change it up for the holiday season. The good news is that Main Street has already taken center stage, from Zaras Studio Collections’ contrast print dress with cuffed sleeves (1, below) to the Asoss cow blood velvet wrap style with striking embroidered purple flowers (135). Chintz queen Batsheva Hays’s highly anticipated collaboration with Laura Ashley features wall-to-wall puff sleeves, with mini-me styles for the kids. The retro nature of this style makes vintage stores a prime hunting ground. There are plenty of ’60s mini dresses and’ 70s maxi dresses with big sleeves, and if this all sounds a bit too much to you, Austin Powers meets Abigails Party, a quick scroll of cudoni.com gave recent styles of Stella McCartney and Christopher Kane less than 100. The only difficulty comes when trying to get a thick fabric structured sleeve under a coat. Look for an opera / kimono style with wide sleeves to accommodate the extra fabric or try a cape. 1. Collection of workshops, 109, zara.com 2. Tie neck, 89, warehousefashion.com 3. Multiple printing, 245, ganni.com 4. Rosie leopard, 145, kitristudio.com 5. Ida flying, 200, kemitelford.com 6. Robe Theresa, 46 – 117 for rent, Rotate Birger Christensen, hurrcollective.com 7. Revitalize, 464, en.ajeworld.com

