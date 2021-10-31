Fashion
Fashion Taskforce Launches Revolutionary Digital ID at G-20 – WWD
MILAN – Technology is coming to the rescue to make fashion more sustainable and brands are increasingly proactive in showing a united front.
At the G-20 meeting in Rome, members of HRH the Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Working Group pledged to immediately begin to digitally identify products in the world. within their brands and adopt a circular data protocol. The technology uses data to inform customers of the sustainability benchmarks of their purchases and facilitate the implementation of circularity at scale.
The digital ID was unveiled at the British Ambassador’s residence in Rome as part of the Prince of Wales’ visit to the G-20.
“The time for discussion is over. In such a highly competitive industry, it is unprecedented that so many different brands and platforms around the world are working together on a single innovative solution, and I am delighted to say that this commitment is the result of an incredible group of companies. and their leaders. who recognize that there is no more time to waste in the industry’s transition to a more transparent and sustainable base, ”said Federico Marchetti, Chair of the Fashion Task Force and Founder of the Yoox Net Group. to wear. “This digital ID offers a real opportunity for consumers to make truly sustainable choices when shopping. In an industry that needs to do a lot more to improve its impact on the environment, this is a big step forward and only the beginning of the task force’s journey.
Digital identification will enable the fashion industry and its entire chain, from manufacturers and brands to retailers, resellers and recyclers, to ensure unprecedented and comprehensive transparency and traceability of the products they sell. It will also allow them to offer their customers new circular services, such as maintenance and repair or resale and recycling.
At the same time, the lifecycle tracing element of the digital identification system aims to extend the longevity of products and enable brands to scale circular business models.
“People have a right to know if what they buy is created in a sustainable way and it is their responsibility to tell them if we really believe in the common principles of transparency, accountability and enforcement,” the prince said. Charles. “Fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world, but this new digital ID shows how companies are committing to a meaningful and measurable change: providing customers with the information they need to make better choices. cleaner, healthier and more sustainable. This shows that companies are not just talking about these issues, but taking action.
Digital product identification is fundamental for the development of common standards for sustainable products. From this QR code, each brand can then decide which technology to use, whether it is blockchain, NFT or others.
Described by the prince as a ‘coalition of the willing,’ the fashion task force is also creating a standing steering committee that will work collaboratively to resolve relevant challenges and openly share knowledge and best practices regarding the implementation of digital identification.
The Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, with the aim of leading and accelerating the world’s transition to a sustainable future.
The Fashion Working Group operates as an industry sub-group of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and has focused its attention on implementing actions in two specific areas throughout 2021 and 2022: agriculture regenerative and the unlocking of circularity thanks to the digital identification.
